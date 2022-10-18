Tight Race in LA Suburbs May Be Key to Control of Congress

Republicans have represented this area for most of the past three decades. But after last year’s redistricting process, Democrats have a 12-point voter registration advantage in the new 27th Congressional District, which includes affluent Santa Clarita and the predominantly working-class cities of Lancaster and Palmdale in the Antelope Valley.

Smith, a former state Assembly member and school board member in Santa Clarita, has made reproductive rights central to her campaign, talking in campaign ads about her own high-risk pregnancies and calling out Garcia for his support of a national abortion ban. Pro-abortion-rights groups, like the National Abortion Rights Action League, also are canvassing for her.

Garcia, for his part, has been a staunch Donald Trump ally, and on Jan. 6, 2021, voted to not certify Joe Biden’s presidential victory. In an August interview with a conservative podcast host, Garcia likened the Biden administration to Hitler’s Third Reich in response to the FBI’s search for classified documents at former President Trump’s Florida residence. (He apologized for those remarks at a Santa Clarita synagogue on Yom Kippur, the Jewish day of atonement, earlier this month.)

In Garcia’s ads, he vows he’ll tackle inflation and pledges to lower taxes. His campaign also touts his background as a Navy fighter pilot and — in a district where the aerospace industry is a big employer — his decade working for the defense contractor Raytheon.

A third of eligible voters in this district are Latino. But unlike most other parts of the state, where Latinos vote solidly Democratic, here they tend to be a bit more conservative, said Fernando Guerra, political science professor at Loyola Marymount University. And that could work to the benefit of Garcia, whose father emigrated from Mexico.

“Given the voter registration numbers and the trends, this is clearly a Democratic seat,” Guerra said. “However, having so many Latinos and having the Republican nominee be Latino … Garcia might shave off enough Latino voters to change the dynamics. And that's why this race is a toss-up.”

Guerra said the stakes are high because the election will have national impact.

“If the Democrats capture this district, they will have a chance to keep the House,” said Guerra. “If they lose this district, there is no way that Democrats can keep the House. That is the bottom line.”

Door-to-door drive for new Latino voters

In a Latino neighborhood in southeast Palmdale, where sagebrush and tumbleweed grow in vacant lots, María Elena Ibarra said the fact that Garcia is Mexican American, as she is, doesn’t count for a lot.

“No,” she laughed in Spanish. “He’s not supporting Latinos. I think he’s lost touch with his roots.”

Ibarra is a canvasser with the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights of Los Angeles (CHIRLA), which has been going door to door all year as part of a long-term grassroots campaign to turn out voters in the Antelope Valley and push for policies — and politicians — that benefit immigrant communities.

On this day in late September, Ibarra was one of nine canvassers in black CHIRLA T-shirts knocking on doors to ask voters on their list whether they had a plan to vote. Closer to the election, they’ll switch to working for CHIRLA’s Action Fund, and campaign directly for candidates the group has endorsed, including Smith.

“A lot of people don’t realize that even a single vote can make a difference,” Ibarra said. “I want to motivate them.”

For Ibarra, a mother of three, the most important issue in this election is education, specifically making college affordable for families like hers. Overall, she believes Democrats better represent her community.