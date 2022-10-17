KQED Live: A San Jose Mayoral Candidates Forum

This November, San Jose residents will make a big decision about the future of the nation’s 10th largest city. The San Jose’s mayor’s race is between two candidates: Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez and San Jose City Councilmember Matt Mahan.

Whoever becomes mayor will be responsible for big issues like homelessness, affordable housing, policing, and the future of the city’s downtown.

Today, we’re sharing a mayoral forum hosted by KQED in partnership with Univision, where Chavez and Mahan discuss their visions for the city.



