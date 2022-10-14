Los Angeles Councilmembers Resist Calls for Resignation

LA City Council Meeting Canceled Amid Continued Backlash

Today's regularly scheduled Los Angeles city council meeting has been canceled because two council members who are at the center of a scandal over a leaked racist conversation have not yet resigned. Both Gil Cedillo and Kevin De León have issued apologies, but nothing more. They haven’t been seen in the City Council chambers since Monday, when they were shouted at by an outraged crowd who demanded their resignations.

Reporter: Jackie Fortier

Newsom Aims To Limit Preschool Expulsions

Every day, children across the country – some as young as two and three years old – are forced out of their preschools and daycares. And more often than not, it’s children of color who are expelled. A law signed late last month by Governor Gavin Newsom aims to reduce the number of expulsions in state-funded preschool settings.

Reporter: Amanda Stupi, KQED

A New Podcast Examines LA's Controversial Sheriff

In a preview of The California Report Magazine, we hear from the first episode of “Imperfect Paradise: The Sheriff,” a new podcast from LAIST studios. In it, KPCC’s Frank Stolze takes a deep dive into the tenure of controversial LA Sheriff Alex Villanueva.

Reporter: Frank Stolze, KPCC