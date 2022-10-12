‘Who Are We Here For? Iran!’

After protests erupted in Iran over the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22 year old Kurdish Iranian woman who died in police custody after being arrested for not wearing a proper hijab, the Iranian government responded with police crackdowns and internet blockages.

California is home to one of the largest populations of Iranians outside of Iran. And for many, including here in the Bay Area, protesting and sharing on social media is a critical tool for keeping momentum of this moment alive.

Guest: Ida Mojadad, education reporter for the San Francisco Standard





