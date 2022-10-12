KQED is a proud member of
‘Who Are We Here For? Iran!’

Ericka Cruz GuevarraAlan MontecilloMaria Esquinca
Several people fly Iranian flags and homemade signs in front of a building.
Protestors fly Iranian flags and homemade signs in front of San Francisco City Hall during a protest over the death of Mahsa Amini in Iranian police custody on October 9, 2022. (Aryk Copley/KQED)

After protests erupted in Iran over the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22 year old Kurdish Iranian woman who died in police custody after being arrested for not wearing a proper hijab, the Iranian government responded with police crackdowns and internet blockages. 

California is home to one of the largest populations of Iranians outside of Iran. And for many, including here in the Bay Area, protesting and sharing on social media is a critical tool for keeping momentum of this moment alive.

Guest: Ida Mojadad, education reporter for the San Francisco Standard


Links:

