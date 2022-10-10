Four Ways to Take Action in Solidarity With the People of Iran

"All of us have a lot of anxiety and stress at the moment because we love our country no matter what," she said. "It doesn't matter if you are a citizen here or another country. Iran is our country."

Shahin Toutounchi has lived in the US for 42 years and said misogyny is the core root of Iran's regime and has produced the current movement.

"It is not accidental that the women have taken the lead against a misogynist regime," he said. "And in doing that, they're changing Iran, not just for women, but for all Iranians, men and women together."

Many people in the crowd on Sunday said they wanted to keep the popular resistance against clerical rule that's ensued in the wake of Mahsa Amini's fatal arrest by morality police, in the limelight.

While not everyone in the diaspora agreed with the idea of more crippling sanctions against Iran, there were several people who were supportive of targeted new US restrictions on the morality police and Canada’s bans on Iran's elite intelligence force and its business empire.

"None of us are experts on what the sanctions actually do," said Roya Pourmand, a first generation Iranian-American living in the San Francisco Bay Area. "Do they hurt the average Iranian American? Do they hurt the regime more? I think we all have the same end goal. And we want our elected officials and our government to speak up like Canada did."

Rahimi organized Sunday's protest and solidarity rally "Woman Life Freedom Solidarity Rally."

“Brave young women in Iran were out there burning their head scarves, chanting, ‘Women! Life! Freedom!' And cutting their hair as a symbolic demonstration of protest and mourning and have been putting their bodies in front of batons, rubber bullets, live ammunition,” said Rahimi.

Protests have spanned across at least 80 cities in Iran and many other countries around the world. Notably, Rahimi said there is a wide range of ages, ethnic groups, and different socioeconomic classes.

There is also growing sentiment in the Iranian diaspora that the government should be ousted, but Rahimi and Karim both say that the future needs to be decided by the people of Iran.

“It's a movement about liberty,” Rahimi said. “It's not about not wanting to wear the headscarf, but being able to have the choice of whether to wear the headscarf.”

What's next? Rahimi doesn’t think the protests will stop anytime soon. “The Iranian diaspora is organizing already for next weekend and the weekend after,” he said. “This time it's different, it's a turning point and there's no going back.”

How might people in the Bay Area get involved and stand in solidarity with the people of Iran? Here are a few suggestions from those in the local Iranian American community:

1. Share News From Iran

Karim says experts who have lived in Iran should be asked to write opinion pieces and contribute meaningfully to local and national press.

“The silence is just painful,” she said of the lack of comprehensive media coverage. “This is part of the general frustration and anger that people feel... it's painful for people to not see the media address the story.”

Rahimi echoed Karim, emphasizing the importance of sharing stories on social media. “Keep the stories alive," he said.

2. Attend a Protest or Teach-in

Staying involved in protests and taking to the streets, the bridges and the candle-light vigils is an ongoing way to make your opinion known. Teach-ins, film screenings and other educational events serve as community meeting points to continue involvement and sharing of news and knowledge.

3. Support Human Rights Organizations

Karim suggests donating money, and support to human rights organizations, such as Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and the Campaign for Human Rights in Iran.

An Associated Press tally shows there have been at least 1,900 arrests connected to the protests. As of Sept. 24. an Oslo-based group called Iran Human Rights estimates at least 154 people have been killed. Without a reliable government source of information and limited journalism allowed in the country, human rights organizations serve an important role of documentation.

4. Pressure Universities to Support Academics

Given the recent attacks at Sharif University, Karim emphasized the importance of bringing attention to students.

"It’s very difficult to get a visa to come here [to the US]. Waive the admission fee," suggests Karim. She'd also like to see individual universities work with Scholars at Risk.

She says universities should also fast-track applications for Iranians. "Why do we need to start thinking about this? This is the future," she said. "They’re killing girls."

Rahimi also said Iranian Americans and the Iranian diaspora around the globe have gone to their own universities to advocate for statements against violence by the Iranian government.

Contact Your Local Representatives to Provide Sustained Pressure

Do not negotiate with the Islamic Republic

Actively sanction people and organizations who are perpetuating Human Rights abuses

Apply sustained pressure and call for a body to prevent and deter human rights abuses.

KQED's Daphne Young and Sara Hossaini contributed to this report.