'Women! Life! Freedom!': A Weekend of Bay Area Protests in Solidarity With Iran

Rahimi recognizes the bravery of Iranians protesting right now. “I see things like this unfold in the country and see the willingness of the population to put their bodies on the line for their freedoms, basic freedoms, to decide whether you're going to put a headscarf on your head or not, to have the ability to make that decision,” he said. That bravery, he said, motivates him to use whatever influence he has to raise local awareness so that elected leaders can engage in better, more effective foreign policy with Iran.

Sanctions on Iran have been ongoing for decades, limiting international trade and, according to the U.N., exacerbating economic and humanitarian hardships, especially for vulnerable populations.

“Right now, we've got a foreign policy that keeps Iran isolated,” Rahimi said. “There's a lot of nuances around that, but isolation only empowers the extremists.”

Keeping all eyes on Iran

For many, raising awareness about what’s been going on in Iran goes well beyond the weekend’s protests. Torange Yeghiazarian, who immigrated from Iran right before the Islamic Revolution in 1979, says it’s been her life's work since she settled here in the Bay Area in 1991.

“There's a lack of understanding or a misunderstanding of Iran,” she said. “Its history, the history of its relationship with the U.S., and the place of women in Iranian society.” Yeghiazarian is the founding director of Golden Thread Productions, a theater company that features plays from or about the Middle East to celebrate the people, history and culture of the region while challenging stereotypes and misunderstandings.

It’s ongoing work that Yeghiazarian says does not always get the visibility it needs. “This is just another moment where we've become visible, briefly, and have an opportunity to talk about who we are and where we come from. And how strong the Iranian women are,” she said.

The internet also plays a key role: It’s super valuable, Yeghiazarian says, when it comes to sharing information — and specifically for spreading the word about what’s going on in Iran, and where people can take action and support.

“I'm seeing a lot of compassion and a lot of messages of solidarity from various communities,” Yeghiazarian said. “You realize that you're part of a global community, that you are not alone, that you're part of a global solidarity movement for women all around the world to gain their freedom and to gain their respect.”

It’s a moment where keeping the momentum going and maintaining international attention is essential, said Hasti, who recently moved to the U.S. from Iran, and prefers to keep her last name anonymous for safety purposes. This includes news coverage and social media mentions — even something as simple as sharing a hashtag, she says, can make a difference.

“If that [social media] momentum dies, that could directly mean more people dying on the streets of Iran, innocent civilians,” she said.

Since the protests erupted, Iranian authorities have cut off the internet in certain regions and blocked access to services such as Instagram and WhatsApp.

It's a tactic, Hasti says, to limit the information that gets out of Iran. And for her, it always marks a dangerous time. “The last time this happened, I was back in Iran,” she said, referring to the 2019 shutdowns. “Both times it was the feeling of just maddening frustration, because you know that people are getting killed and there's nothing you can do about it.”

For many people living in the Bay Area with family and loved ones in Iran, the internet shutdowns invoke a lot of fear and deep worry. It creates a void of silence, Hasti says: With no internet and a lack of international eyes on the situation, the loss of something as simple as a hashtag can correlate to the loss of human life. “They basically violate every human right possible and they will get a free pass to do whatever they want to,” she said.

Yet the images and messages that continue to come from the streets of Iran — as well as the weekend solidarity demonstrations that occurred around the world— also make some hopeful.

“This is a time of change,” said Yeghiazarian. “We have an opportunity to work together and create lasting change, and to realize that women everywhere in the U.S. [and] in Iran are not only equal but, that without women's rights and without women leading fulfilling lives, society as a whole is paralyzed.”