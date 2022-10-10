Janitors For Meta Strike Amid Mass Layoffs

Janitors Strike Gains Support

Janitors who work at the facilities of Facebook and its parent company Meta have been on strike since last Wednesday. Late last week, the strikers received support from two major groups advocating for workers, Silicon Valley Rising and the South Bay Labor Council.

North Hollywood Strippers Push for Unionization

The National Labor Relations Board has approved a union recognition election for dancers at a topless bar in North Hollywood. If the performers at Star Garden organize, they would become the only unionized strippers in the nation.

Reporter: Tara Atrian, KCRW

Teacher Shortages Force Preschool Closures

A teacher shortage has forced dozens of preschools in California to close classrooms since the start of the school year. Low wages were driving away early childhood educators -- most of them women of color -- long before the pandemic. But the emotional and financial stress, plus the health risks of working during the crisis drove them to quit faster.

Reporter: Daisy Nguyen, KQED

Indigenous People's Day Spotlight

We’re celebrating Indigenous People’s Day with a focus on Nikole Aanapou Mann, who became the first native woman to reach space last week as commander for the NASA Space X Crew 5 mission to the International Space Station. Mann is enrolled with the Wailacki of the Round Valley Indian Tribes in Northern California.