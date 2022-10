In 2020, California lawmakers passed SB 793, which banned the retail sale of flavored tobacco products that can be smoked, vaped, or eaten statewide.

But shortly after that, tobacco companies worked to put Prop. 31 on the ballot, taking the issue directly to the voters. It asks California voters whether to uphold that 2020 ban, or do away with it.

Guest: Lesley McClurg, KQED health correspondent