Election 2022: Find Your Early Voting Site or Ballot Drop-Off Location

The midterm elections are upon us. And if you're a registered voter and you haven't already received your ballot in the mail, it should be on its way!

While Election Day itself is November 8, you have several options for casting your vote before then. So read on if you're a Bay Area resident and are still wondering where to drop off your completed mail-in ballot, where you can vote early in person, or how you can find your polling place on Election Day.

And if you're concerned you might have made a mistake when filling out your ballot, read our guide to addressing common errors on your ballot (before you mail it) — and find out how to get a fresh ballot or vote in person if you've really messed up.

Can I mail my ballot through the Postal Service?

Yes, you can mail your completed ballot via the U.S. Postal Service at any regular collection box. The envelope is postage paid, so it doesn't require a stamp, and it'll be counted as long as it's postmarked by Election Day (November 8) and arrives at the registrar's office by November 15.

If you're planning to mail your ballot on Election Day, be very sure you don't miss the last collection time for that specific mailbox (which at many locations is 5 p.m. or earlier.) You also shouldn't drop off your ballot on Election Day at a post office that's already closed. Doing either will mean your ballot will not be postmarked on Election Day, and won't be counted when it reaches your county's election office.

Can I drop off my ballot in a drop box or at a voting location?

Once you've completed your mail-in ballot, you can drop it off at an official drop box or voting location instead of mailing it via a U.S. Postal Service collection box. Find your nearest drop box or voting location.

A few reasons you might prefer to hand-deliver your completed ballot:

Peace of mind: There's a satisfaction that comes with knowing your ballot should now travel straight to your county elections office, rather than having to go through USPS collection and sorting for delivery.

If Election Day is drawing near, using a drop box or a voting location to drop off your ballot directly is the best way to be sure it'll reach your county elections office in time to be counted. Assistance: If you drop off your ballot at a voting location during operating hours, and you have a few lingering questions about your ballot or the process, chances are good that you'll find someone there to help answer them.

Regardless of how you deliver it, you can sign up to track your ballot's progress with the "Where's My Ballot?" online tool, and be reassured it's on its way to being counted. And if you're still waiting to receive your ballot entirely, you can use that same tool to verify it was sent out. Get more advice on what to do if you haven't received your ballot.

I want to vote in person. When is early voting available in the Bay Area?

As of October 10, in-person voting is available at every county registrar's office in the Bay Area, except for in San Francisco, San Mateo and Solano counties, which open for voting on Tuesday, October 11. Find your county registrar's office and opening hours.

More early voting locations will open across the Bay Area starting in the coming weeks. Find where to vote early in your county and when those locations open.

Remember: If you'd like to cast a ballot in person, it's a good idea to bring the blank ballot you were mailed, as some counties may require you to vote provisionally if you don't bring it.

Provisional votes are subject to extra checks — confirming that you're actually registered to vote in California, or that you didn't already complete and mail your ballot — and this extra layer of confirmation takes time. That means that although your vote will eventually be counted, it might not be tallied on Election Day itself.

The deadline to register online to vote in the midterm elections is October 24. But if you miss that deadline, don't worry: You can still register afterward at one of these early voting locations via what's called same-day voter registration (also known as conditional voter registration), which enables you to fill out and submit your ballot then and there.

In addition to voter registration, many voting locations also offer replacement ballots, accessible voting machines and language assistance.

How can I find my early voting site or ballot drop off?

Visit the state of California lookup tool, where you will: Enter your county (adding your city or ZIP code will give more localized results, but it's optional); Check the "Early Voting" and/or "Drop Off Location" boxes; and Hit "Search" to see all the early voting and drop-off locations in that area.



If you're choosing to vote early in your county, remember that voting hours may differ by location, and some locations may not be open every day.

Where can I vote in person on Election Day?

If you live in San Francisco, Contra Costa or Solano counties, you can vote only at your assigned polling place (or your county registrar's office).

If you live in Alameda, Marin, Napa, San Mateo, Santa Clara or Sonoma counties, you can vote at any voting location, including your county registrar's office.

You can find your polling place through the state's lookup tool, although please note that this information will only become available closer to Election Day.

If you're hoping to vote in person, be sure to check your mail-in ballot well before Election Day to see where you can vote, and whether you've been assigned a specific polling place. And again, remember: Even if you live in a county that assigns you a particular polling place, you can still vote at your county registrar's office.

How can I contact my county directly about voting?

Across the Bay Area, elections officials are encouraging voters to reach out — early — with any questions or concerns. Here's the contact information for your county: