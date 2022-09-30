Wood Street Encampment | 2022 Midterm Preview

Oakland's Wood Street Encampment

According to The San Francisco Chronicle, the largest tent city in Northern California is the Wood Street encampment in Oakland, stretching more than 25 city blocks. Caltrans is in the process of clearing the site, which was home to an estimated 200 residents when evictions began this summer.

Out of all the states in the nation, California has the highest concentration of people who don't have a home. The latest count, from two years ago, indicated that 161,000 people in the state were unhoused. The problem is — in part — a serious lack of housing across the state. We talk with Oakland City Councilmember Carroll Fife (District 3).