KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
KQED Newsroom

Wood Street Encampment | 2022 Midterm Preview

KQED News Staff
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

Oakland's Wood Street Encampment

According to The San Francisco Chronicle, the largest tent city in Northern California is the Wood Street encampment in Oakland, stretching more than 25 city blocks. Caltrans is in the process of clearing the site, which was home to an estimated 200 residents when evictions began this summer.

 

Out of all the states in the nation, California has the highest concentration of people who don't have a home. The latest count, from two years ago, indicated that 161,000 people in the state were unhoused. The problem is — in part — a serious lack of housing across the state. We talk with Oakland City Councilmember Carroll Fife (District 3).

 

Sponsored

Midterm Election 2022 Preview

New legislation lives and dies this week by a stroke of Gov. Gavin Newsom's pen. Which bills will he sign into law, and which are getting tossed aside? We talk with KQED's politics and government team about the important races and ballot measures in the coming midterm election. 

 

Guests:

  • Scott Shafer, KQED politics and government senior editor
  • Marisa Lagos, KQED politics and government correspondent
  • Guy Marzorati, KQED politics and government reporter

 

Something Beautiful: Chabot Space and Science Center

For over a century, Californians have peered into the universe from the telescopes of the Chabot Space and Science Center. After three years, Chabot has reopened its doors to field trips, welcoming the next generation of astronomers, astronauts and dreamers.