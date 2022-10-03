Prop. 29: New Rules for Dialysis Clinics

Launched for a third time by the Service Employees International Union-United Healthcare Workers West, Prop. 29 would add new rules on dialysis clinics. If approved, dialysis clinics would be required to have a physician, nurse practitioner, or physician assistant on site during all treatment hours, among other requirements. Opponents say Prop. 29 imposes unnecessary requirements and would cause clinics to shut down.

Guest: Kevin Stark, KQED science senior editor



