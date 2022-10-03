Gubernatorial Candidates Newsom and Dahle Agree to Debate at KQED

Newsom has eschewed a traditional reelection campaign and instead focused his messaging on the national stage by denouncing the rollback of reproductive and civil rights in Republican-led states. Newsom has run ads needling GOP governors in Florida and Texas, purchased billboards in seven states advertising the abortion services available in California, and last week traveled to Texas to urge the Democratic Party to take a more pugilistic approach to social issues.

Newsom accepted KQED’s invitation for an October debate earlier this month. In 2018, the lone face-off between Newsom and Republican John Cox took place on KQED’s Forum program.

The October 23 debate will be moderated by KQED’s Scott Shafer and Marisa Lagos, who will question the candidates in conversational format without strict time limits on answers.

"This election, like every election, is a critical moment for the state, and Californians deserve to hear straight from the gubernatorial candidates themselves their visions for the future," said Ethan Toven-Lindsey, KQED's vice president of news. "KQED is honored and excited that Sen. Dahle and Gov. Newsom have agreed to talk with our journalists in this important conversation."

The debate will air live at 1 p.m. on KQED Public Radio 88.5, with a live video stream for digital audiences. A recorded television broadcast will air at 6 p.m. on KQED 9. Both the radio and television broadcasts will be made available to any station interested in simulcasting the debate.

