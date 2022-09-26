KQED is a proud member of
Prop 1: Should Reproductive Freedom Be a Fundamental Right in the State Constitution?

Ericka Cruz GuevarraApril DemboskyMaria EsquincaAlan Montecillo
Pro-choice demonstrators holding signs supporting abortion access march on the streets in downtown San Francisco. One woman holds a sign that says, 'Abortion is a human right."
Alixandra Ramos leads a group of demonstrators in a march through downtown San Francisco on Friday, June 24, 2022, to protest the US Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

For the next 2 weeks, we’re teaming up with our friends at Bay Curious to bring you Prop Fest, where we’ll break down the 7 statewide ballot propositions in the November election.

First up: Proposition 1. It was added to the ballot by the state legislature after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Prop 1 would amend the state constitution to include reproductive freedom, which includes the right to an abortion and to accept or refuse contraception, as a fundamental right.

Guest: April Dembosky, KQED health correspondent


