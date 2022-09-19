Black Women Are Changing California's Victim System

Communities of color in California are the most affected by violent crime. But historically, they haven't had a seat at the table when it comes to defining what survivors of violent crime want and need.

Now that's starting to change. Advocacy groups, led by Black women, say that the state needs to reform and rethink the way victim support in California works.

Guest: Marisa Lagos, politics and government correspondent for KQED and co-host of the Political Breakdown Podcast





