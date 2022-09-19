KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
The Bay

Black Women Are Changing California's Victim System

Ericka Cruz GuevarraMarisa LagosMaria EsquincaAlan Montecillo
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

a woman in a red shirt and a younger woman in a white shirt make a bracelet
Ebony Antoine, founder of Broken By Violence, helps her daughter Courtney Rojas make a bracelet during a healing circle for people affected by violence in Fairfield on May 17, 2022. The organization helps connect survivors of crime with resources and offers emotional support. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

Communities of color in California are the most affected by violent crime. But historically, they haven't had a seat at the table when it comes to defining what survivors of violent crime want and need.

Now that's starting to change. Advocacy groups, led by Black women, say that the state needs to reform and rethink the way victim support in California works.

Guest: Marisa Lagos, politics and government correspondent for KQED and co-host of the Political Breakdown Podcast


Your support makes KQED podcasts possible. You can show your love by going to https://kqed.org/donate/podcasts.

Sponsored