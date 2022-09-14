KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
The Bay

‘We’re Gonna Have to Meet This Challenge Again’: Last Week’s Historic Heat Wave

Ericka Cruz GuevarraDan BrekkeMaria EsquincaAlan Montecillo
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

A man sells ice cream outside of Meadow Homes Elementary School in Concord on Sept. 8, 2022, as the temperature soared to 108 degrees. (Beth LaBerge)

The Bay Area experienced record-setting heat last week, with temperatures reaching up to 115 degrees in some parts, threatening to overload the state’s power grid.

It won’t be the last. Climate change makes it even more likely that these heat waves will be more frequent and severe. So today, we talk about takeaways from the historic heat wave, and how we just barely avoided rolling blackouts this time around.

Guest: Dan Brekke, KQED editor and reporter 


Your support makes KQED podcasts possible. You can show your love by going to https://kqed.org/donate/podcasts.

Sponsored