‘We’re Gonna Have to Meet This Challenge Again’: Last Week’s Historic Heat Wave

The Bay Area experienced record-setting heat last week, with temperatures reaching up to 115 degrees in some parts, threatening to overload the state’s power grid.

It won’t be the last. Climate change makes it even more likely that these heat waves will be more frequent and severe. So today, we talk about takeaways from the historic heat wave, and how we just barely avoided rolling blackouts this time around.

Guest: Dan Brekke, KQED editor and reporter





