The Bay

'Welcome Black to the Land'

Ericka Cruz GuevarraAriana ProehlMaria EsquincaAlan Montecillo
a smiling Black woman kneels while feeding a large pig on a farm with greenery in the background
EARTHseed Farm founder Pandora Thomas feeds two Kunekune pigs, Humphrey and Benny, at the farm and orchard in Sonoma County. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

In California, less than 1% of farmland is Black-owned, according to the 2017 Census of Agriculture. One such farm is in Sebastopol in Sonoma County. 

EARTHseed farm is Sonoma County’s first Afro-Indigenous permaculture farm. It’s a place for Black and brown people to reconnect with indigenous land stewardship and to build community, at a time when the effects of climate change are challenging us to change our relationship to the earth.

Guest: Ariana Proehl, KQED culture reporter

Links:


