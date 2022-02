A conservation group representing Northern California tribes has gotten 523 acres of land back.

The Sinkyone call the land Tc'ih-Léh-Dûñ, meaning "Fish Run Place,” located about 170 miles north of San Francisco in northern Mendocino County. It's a pristine, ecologically rich area that Indigenous people lived in for thousands of years before white settlers violently displaced them.

Guest: Matthew Green, digital producer and editor for KQED





