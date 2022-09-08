More Hot Weather On The Way

Californians Brace For Another Day Of Hot Weather

California's extended heat wave will continue on Thursday, with temperatures topping out over 100 in many inland areas. The state's power agency is also issuing another call for energy conservation, for the ninth straight day.

Schools Struggling To Keep Classrooms Cool

As the heat wave drags on, broken cooling systems are disrupting the school day in many parts of California. That’s forced many school districts to bring in fans and portable AC units to lower classroom temperatures.

Reporter: Daisy Nguyen, KQED

Incarceration Rates Highest Among Rural Californians

A new report out from the Prison Policy Initiative reveals unexpected data about incarceration rates among rural Californians. Per capita, the highest rate of incarcerated people comes from small, rural counties in the state.

Guest: Nigel Duara, Reporter, CalMatters