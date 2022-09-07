Heat Wave Continues Across California

Records Broken Across State As California Avoids Rolling Blackouts

The statewide heat wave continued on Tuesday as records were broken across California, with much of the state once again facing triple digit temperatures. But the state did not have to order rolling blackouts, despite a deeply stressed power grid.

Reporter: Laura Klivans, KQED

Californians Look For Places To Cool Down During Heat Wave

While cities across the state continue to break heat records this week, there are a few places that are still comfortable, if not downright cool.

Reporter: Amanda Stupi, KQED

Wildfires Force Evacuations In Southern California

The hot weather across the state has brought added concerns about wildfires sparking. And a pair of fires that are burning in the Inland Empire in Southern California are now forcing residents to flee their homes.

Reporter: Caleigh Wells, KCRW

President Biden Offers Support For Farmworker Bill

President Joe Biden has come out in favor of a California bill that Governor Gavin Newsom has said he’s not ready to sign. The bill aims to make it easier for farmworkers to choose whether to unionize, including by mail-in ballots -- without fear of reprisal.

Reporter: Farida Jhabvala Romero, KQED