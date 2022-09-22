Wanna Try Roller-Skating in San Francisco? Better Head to Church

Read the transcript of this episode of Bay Curious.

The Bay Area is filled with unique things to do — you could find a porcelain treasure on a beach covered in 70-year-old ceramics, visit a herd of bison in Golden Gate Park or, as Bay Curious listener Katie Talda discovered, go to a roller disco in an old Catholic church.

Katie and friends recently visited the Church of 8 Wheels, San Francisco’s only indoor skating rink. She said it’s not what she expected to find based on the outside of the building.

“It's a huge open space and you expect to walk in and, I don't know, go see an opera,” she said. “But instead there's people rolling around in circles. Then you get all the fun music playing and lots of cool lighting.”

The novelty of this experience left her wondering: When did the building go from being an active church to a roller-skating rink?

The Godfather of Skate

The Church of 8 Wheels roller disco is run by David G. Miles Jr., a legend in the Bay Area’s skate scene. To many he's known as "The Godfather of Skate." As Miles says, “Skating is my entire life.” Miles grew up in Kansas City, Missouri, and learned to skate as a kid, taught by his older sisters. He says his family went to the roller rink often: “We went roller-skating like, you know, people go to the movies,” he said.