Bill That Aimed to End Prison-to-ICE Transfers Fails in California Legislature

California's State of Emergency Continues Amid Massive Heat Wave

For the third day in a row officials, have issued a so-called Flex Alert, which is a call to reduce energy consumption between the hours of 4-9pm when the power grid is most stressed and solar declines.

Voters to Weigh in on a Constitutional Amendment That Could End Barrier to Building Public Housing

Since 1950, Article 34 of the state constitution has required local officials to get voters’ approval to build public housing. The rule was rooted in racist fears about integrating neighborhoods and it’s hindered low-income home construction for decades. Now, California voters will get a chance to repeal it.

Reporter: Vanessa Rancaño, KQED

Blistering Heat Has the Central Valley's Only Children's Hospital Busy

Young kids have more trouble regulating their body temperature than adults do, and they’re more susceptible to dehydration because a larger percentage of their weight is water.

Reporter: Daisy Nguyen, KQED

Californians Could Receive First Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Next Week

The unique booster is different from any COVID shot you’ve gotten before. One half is the original shot and the other half is designed specifically for omicron sub-variants that are still infecting thousands of people every day.

Reporter: Jackie Fortier, KPCC

Bill That Aimed to End Prison-to-ICE Transfers in California Fails

The last days of California’s two-year legislative session ended with a flurry of votes this week. One of the bills that did NOT make it would have ended the practice of transferring non-citizens to immigration custody when they’re released from jail or prison.

Tyche Hendricks, KQED Immigration Editor