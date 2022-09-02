End of Session Recap and Jessica Morse on Wildfire Resilience

Marisa and Guy Marzorati head to Sacramento to recap the end of the legislative session with POLITICO's Lara Korte, including Governor Gavin Newsom's climate agenda and the deal to extend the life of the Diablo Canyon Power Plant. Then, Jessica Morse, Deputy Secretary for Forest and Wildland Resilience at the California Natural Resources Agency, joins to discuss the wildfire threat from the state's heat wave, her family's history in California, her time in Iraq and run for Congress in 2018, and the administration's plan for wildfire resilience.