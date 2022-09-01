California Lawmakers Extend the Life of the State's Last Nuclear Power Plant

"Have no doubt, President Biden is serious about doing everything possible to get the U.S. to be powered by clean energy," Assistant Secretary for Nuclear Energy Kathryn Huff told attendees at a nuclear energy assembly in Washington, D.C., earlier this summer. "Nuclear energy is really essential to this," she said.

Roughly one-fifth of the country's electricity comes from nuclear power plants. That's as much as all other clean energy sources combined. But nuclear power isn't without its warts.

Despite decades of debate and billions of dollars spent, the U.S. still does not have a permanent storage site for its growing amount of nuclear waste. Diablo Canyon, located on California's Central Coast, sits near several seismic fault lines, inspiring long-held fears of a nuclear disaster similar to the kind experienced in Fukushima, Japan in 2011.

PG&E has long maintained that Diablo Canyon is safe from tsunamis, earthquakes and flooding. But concerns remain.

Juliet Christian-Smith, a regional director at the Union of Concerned Scientists estimates an earthquake-induced accident could cause more than $100 billion in damages and 10,000 cancer deaths.

"The bill ignores the plant's environmental impacts and vulnerability to earthquakes," she said. "Safety cannot take a back seat in our quest to keep the lights on and reduce global warming emissions."

The bill now heads to Governor Newsom's desk where he's expected to sign it.

This story was first published in NPR.