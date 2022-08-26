California Sets Historic Policy On Zero Emission Vehicles

Two years after Governor Gavin Newsom mandated it, the California Air Resources Board has approved a plan requiring 100% of new vehicle sales in California beginning in 2035 be zero emission. Automakers say they support California, but have encouraged the state to build out car charging infrastructure and incentives.

Reporter: Kevin Stark, KQED

Practice Of Solitary Confinement Still An Issue In California

According to the United Nations, solitary confinement beyond 15 days can amount to torture and should be banned. But it's still happening right here in California.

Reporter: Farida Jhabvala Romero, KQED