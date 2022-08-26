KQED is a proud member of
Political Breakdown

Alex Padilla on Student Loans, Drought and His New Commute

28:05
Marisa LagosGuy Marzorati
U.S. Senator Alex Padilla (D-California) joins Political Breakdown on August 25, 2022. (Guy Marzorati/KQED)

U.S Senator Alex Padilla joins Marisa and Guy Marzorati to talk about the federal response to the Monkeypox outbreak and President Biden's forgiveness of student loan debt. They also discuss water shortages on the Colorado River, working with Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema, the midterms and Padilla's adjustment to a cross-country commute.

