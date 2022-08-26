U.S Senator Alex Padilla joins Marisa and Guy Marzorati to talk about the federal response to the Monkeypox outbreak and President Biden's forgiveness of student loan debt. They also discuss water shortages on the Colorado River, working with Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema, the midterms and Padilla's adjustment to a cross-country commute.
Political Breakdown
Alex Padilla on Student Loans, Drought and His New Commute
28:05
U.S. Senator Alex Padilla (D-California) joins Political Breakdown on August 25, 2022. (Guy Marzorati/KQED)
