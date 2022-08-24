The Future of Street Vending at the 24th Street Mission BART Plaza

Over the weekend, protesters tore down a fence that had been put up around the 24th Street Mission BART plaza at the request of San Francisco Supervisor Hilary Ronen.

Proponents of the fence said it was necessary to curb the sale of stolen goods and improve safety. Opponents said it further marginalized people who were already struggling and who relied on the public space to make a living.

The fence was supposed to be a temporary measure before the city finishes setting up a new street vending permitting system. But the fence — and whether or not it should have ever been there — has sparked a heated debate about what this public space should be.

Guest: Azul Dahlstrom-Eckman, KQED reporter and editor