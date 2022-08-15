Thousands of Californians Waited Weeks for Disability Payments While EDD Grappled With Fraud

“It’s the last thing you want to deal with when you have a newborn, you are recovering from a C-section and you are having to nurse, like, every hour,” said Butler, 37, who manages fundraising campaigns for the nonprofit BreastfeedLA. “It was stressful.”

Potentially tens of thousands of disabled Californians have been forced to wait several weeks or even months for their benefits after the EDD redirected significant resources to respond to a fraud scheme that hit the agency late last year.

The EDD, which has struggled with outdated computer systems and costly fraud attacks, is still falling short of its own standards for processing benefits for eligible claimants in a timely fashion, while weeding out scammers.

Nearly 18 million California employees are covered by the SDI program through a payroll tax. The program often offers to pay 60% of a person’s wages for up to 52 weeks. A bill to significantly increase the payment rate is advancing in the legislature.

Since January 2017, the EDD’s own statistics show it has received on average of 60,000 initial claims per month. But that figure more than doubled in December 2021. By January, the agency announced it suspended 345,000 claims it had flagged as suspicious.

The EDD aims to pay 86% of SDI claims within 14 days, as it expects some complex cases to take longer to investigate and resolve. Yet by April, according to new figures obtained by KQED, almost half of disability applications took 15 days or longer to process.

“It’s absolutely unacceptable, and it’s something we need to look at,” said Assembly Member Buffy Wicks, D-Oakland. “We have a social safety net for a reason. It’s to help people who are in need. That is a fundamental social contract the government has with its constituency. So it’s infuriating that this is happening.”

Wicks, who sits on a subcommittee that oversees the EDD’s budget, said she plans to raise the issue with the agency in the next legislative year.

The EDD declined several interview requests by KQED. In an email, an EDD spokesperson said delays have subsided, with close to 30% of claims — about 11,000 — impacted by longer processing times as of mid-July.

But in press releases and emails, the agency said suspected organized criminals filed false claims using the stolen identity of medical providers who must certify a disability before the EDD issues payments.

The agency redirected resources to review hundreds of thousands of claims associated with about 27,000 fake medical accounts, and was able to block billions of dollars in fraud attempts, according to a spokesperson.

“The work involved in resolving that fraud attack issue certainly impacted our ability to remain timely with all of our claims at that time,” the spokesperson wrote.

'A terrible experience'

It’s unclear whether the agency initially flagged Reina and Butler’s cases as potentially fraudulent, or whether the agency didn’t have enough staff to follow up promptly on their claims.

Butler believes her in-person visit to the EDD’s office in Los Angeles made all the difference. An agency representative told her they had mistakenly believed she’d returned to work when she hadn’t. Once the problem was fixed, Butler’s payments started a few days later. The delay she experienced was about a week, she said.

“I don’t think that they’re set up to really support a new parent, because of all the hoops that they have to go through in order to get paid,” said Butler, who has now returned to part-time work. “I can’t imagine having to wait longer.”

Claimants without valid social security numbers like Reina, who is not fluent in English, must file their requests on paper, according to the EDD.

Reina, who had to wait for seven months for her disability payments, struggled to feed her family, often having to stand in line at food banks. By April, she and her husband, also a farmworker whose seasonal work declined, couldn’t pay rent for their small house in Watsonville. The family was saved from falling into homelessness by a last-minute loan from Reina’s sister, she said.

“It was a terrible experience,” said Reina, who remembers longing to buy comfortable maternity clothes, but knowing that she didn’t have the money. “It felt very ugly.”

Prioritizing fraud claims over benefits

Earlier in the pandemic, the EDD delayed payments for roughly five million unemployed Californians and improperly denied likely one million more while it dealt with a sudden increase in claims and fraud, according to a report released last week by the Legislative Analyst’s Office.