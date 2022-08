Project Roomkey is coming to an end. Its goal was to temporarily house some of the state’s most vulnerable unhoused people in hotel rooms during the COVID-19 which would also hopefully serve as a stepping stone to permanent housing.

So, how successful was Project Roomkey at getting people out of homelessness? Today, we look at how it worked in Alameda County.

Guest: Vanessa Rancaño, KQED housing reporter