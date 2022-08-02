Last Days at the Radisson: As State Shelter Program Shutters, Formerly Unhoused Residents in Oakland Brace for Next Steps

Almost two-thirds of the 2,100 people who’ve left Project Roomkey in Alameda County have gone on to permanent housing, compared to less than 30% of those coming out of emergency shelters. Abbott credits the privacy of the hotels and housing resources available at the sites for enticing more people to leave the streets in the first place.

It comes with a hefty price tag. According to a county report, Roomkey costs about $260 a night per person, while congregate shelters cost around $50.

Statewide, the program hasn’t seen the same level of success. As of February, 22% of Roomkey participants left for permanent housing, while 15% returned to the streets and 18% to unknown destinations. Another 35% exited to temporary housing or congregate shelter, while 10% have moved to institutions or other destinations.

Still, as Roomkey sunsets, Abbott says her office is carrying the program’s lessons forward.

“The pandemic has permanently changed our outlook on shelter,” she says, explaining the county is looking to boost its non-congregate shelter capacity. “We’re transforming our system rather than letting this really important intervention go away.”

'The devil is in the details'

For Tajanik Thompson, the prospect of a private room and bathroom sold her on Project Roomkey. Now 31, Thompson had preferred the streets to shelters since she was a teenager, choosing tents or cars over sleeping in a dorm with strangers.

Like Cage, Thompson says she was working to improve her situation when the Project Roomkey offer came up. She’d stopped doing sex work, but getting clean and addressing her mental health concerns on the streets wasn’t easy "because of my environment," she says.

“I was in West Oakland," she says, "and there’s nothing but drugs around there everywhere, just surrounded."

Thompson, who grew up in Oakland, was kidnapped as an adolescent and forced into sex work, according to news reports. She’d lived on the streets since then, and says she’s been assaulted numerous times. Between worrying about her safety and staying warm and fed, there wasn’t a lot of energy for meeting with counselors, tracking down documents and all the other steps required to line up housing.

“What the hotels did is it gave stability to a population that otherwise doesn’t have it,” says Andrea Henson, an attorney with East Bay Community Law Center and longtime advocate for the unhoused.

Thompson says she got to be alone at the Radisson. She made a schedule for the first time in her life. She enrolled in a GED program, and started working with a therapist and a housing navigator.

“I was able to think, period,” she says. “I had peace of mind. I was able to get away from everything and everybody.”

“Project Roomkey is successful because so many people are supporting the residents,” Henson says, emphasizing that the support network that made the program successful extended far beyond Roomkey staff.

Thompson, for example, found herself shuffled from one Roomkey case manager to another, feeling left in the dark about her housing prospects. Then Kai Gault, an outreach specialist for Homeless Action Center, stepped in to shepherd her case.

“It’s Kai who’s actually been there for me, let me know things, given me updates,” she says.

When Thompson couldn’t get answers from her Roomkey case manager, her anxiety would spike. It often fell to Gault to sort things out and assuage Thompson’s fears, though Gault also found it difficult to contact staff.

“My experience with Roomkey, specifically, is that some of these sites are staffed by people who aren’t proficient in helping people with disabilities — mental or physical disabilities,” Gault says. “Sometimes they don’t understand how the system truly works. I’ve had to explain how the document gathering process works, which is a pretty fundamental part of it.”

Today, Thompson is working with Gault to get ready to move into permanent supportive housing. There's an apartment designated for her, but it's in a new building that's not quite ready for her to move in yet, and Thompson is getting antsy. In the meantime, she’s moved from the Radisson to the Comfort Inn next door, a former Roomkey site now owned by the county through Project Homekey, a separate state-sponsored program that buys motels, hotels and office buildings to convert into long-term housing. But Thompson won't be sticking around.

“I’m ready to get the hell out of here,” says Thompson, who, like other Roomkey residents, has complained about moldy walls and room doors with crowbar marks from forced entries.

Gault expects Thompson will be moving into her apartment this month.