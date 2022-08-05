Democrat Jay Chen is hoping to flip the 45th congressional district in northern Orange County -- it's one of the most competitive districts in California. Scott and Marisa talk to Chen about growing up the son of Taiwanese immigrants; his service in the U.S. Navy and why he's taking on Republican Michelle Steel in a district that's one-third Asian and home to the largest Vietnamese population in the nation. We spoke with Steel last year.
Jay Chen on Running For Congress, His Navy Service and Why He Thinks OC Will Go Blue
29:36
Jay Chen campaigns in Garden Grove in Orange County on August 2, 2022. ( Marisa Lagos/KQED)
