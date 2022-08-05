KQED is a proud member of
Jay Chen on Running For Congress, His Navy Service and Why He Thinks OC Will Go Blue

29:36
Marisa LagosScott Shafer
Jay Chen campaigns in Garden Grove in Orange County on August 2, 2022. ( Marisa Lagos/KQED)

Democrat Jay Chen is hoping to flip the 45th congressional district in northern Orange County  -- it's one of the most competitive districts in California. Scott and Marisa talk to Chen about growing up the son of Taiwanese immigrants; his service in the U.S. Navy and why he's taking on Republican Michelle Steel in a district that's one-third Asian and home to the largest Vietnamese population in the nation. We spoke with Steel last year.

