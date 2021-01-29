With criticism mounting over California's reopening guidelines, unemployment insurance system and the stalemate in reopening public schools, Scott and Marisa analyze the political fallout for Governor Gavin Newsom. Then, Orange County Congresswoman Michelle Steel joins to discuss her journey from South Korea to America, how her mother's small business inspired her to run for political office, Orange County's resistance to COVID-19 orders and her vote against the second impeachment of President Trump.
Political Breakdown
Congresswoman Michelle Steel on Emigrating to America, Her Mother's Small Business, and Why She Voted Against Impeachment
28 min
Congresswoman-elect Michelle Steel (R-CA) arrives at the U.S. Capitol on November 13, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Samuel Corum/Getty Images)
Sponsored