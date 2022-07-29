Taking an Eviction Case to Court Is Risky. But This Mom Decided to Try It

On the way back to my car at the end of the third day, I ran into Benakli and one of the other tenants, DeCher Young. They were leaning over the railing on the top floor of the parking lot. Dahbia was smoking a cigarette — she said she’d just started smoking again. They didn't seem worried. Not that they were confident, simply resigned to whatever was going to happen.

The next afternoon, Pinza gave a defiant closing statement, reiterating that his expert witness had done “thousands of remodels.”

“So who do you believe?” Pinza asked the jury. “[Levin’s] guy? Who's never been a contractor? He's done as much construction work as I have, and that's not a lot.”

Levin spoke next, using his time to focus on the key question. “This whole case comes down to the time that a substantial remodel will take,” he said. “So now it's your job to figure out where this line is in this case, based on the law and the facts.”

After two hours of jury deliberation, Judge Douglas called everyone back into the courtroom. The clerk read the verdict: 11 to 1, in Pinza’s favor.

Benakli and her neighbors had lost. They were going to be evicted.

Part 4: The way home

That evening, Benakli and Young drove back to Walnut Creek together to pick up Benakli’s daughter from school. They let me ride with them in the back seat.

Benakli and Young were shaken. As they drove, they talked about how the trial had gone and what losing meant — court fees and having the eviction on their record.

“I don’t think I’m going to go to sleep tonight, looking for an apartment,” Benakli said.

“When, when I get home, I'm going to start looking for places,” Young said. “After I finish looking, then I'm gonna start dashing for a little bit to get my extra money on the side,” she added, referring to her side job driving for DoorDash.

“I can’t dash tonight,” Benakli said. “There’s just no way.”

As Benakli drove through downtown Walnut Creek, they stopped at a red light and Young looked out the window.

“I’mma miss living over here, I really am,” she said.

“That's so true, girl,” Benakli said. “So true.”

What happened in this case, housing experts say, is part of a pattern of gentrification and displacement in the Bay Area that stretches back to long before the pandemic.

Benakli and Young both used to live in cities like Berkeley and Oakland and San Francisco, which have stronger protections for renters. Eventually, though, like many of those in lower- and middle-income households — disproportionately Black and brown — they saw their rent and other costs rise too high and left for Walnut Creek, where rent was lower, but there were also fewer protections.

“It's a general story about inequality in America,” said Tim Thomas, research director at the Urban Displacement Project.

Some parts of California are working to clarify how substantial remodel evictions work, by requiring landlords to help pay relocation costs, for example. State lawmakers are considering a bill requiring landlords to get local government permits before they can issue substantial remodel eviction notices.

Back in Walnut Creek, Benakli and Young arrived at Benakli’s daughter Leah’s school. Young waited in the car while Benakli went inside. Minutes later, Leah clambered into the back seat.

“I lost a tooth today in school, and I got this from the office,” she said to me, holding up a small, plastic, tooth-shaped container.

Benakli and Young drove home, talking about going up to Concord to look at apartments later that week. As they spoke, Leah told me about the money she was going to get from the tooth fairy and her plans to buy her sister, Elina, a present.

“I think I will get her a puppy,” she said. “A toy puppy set.”

It was a moment of extreme contrast: a kid being a kid in the back seat, while adult conversations went on in the background. It was also a reminder of who this could fall on the most — and who, years from now, might look back on this as a moment that changed everything.

Epilogue

In the months since their case ended in mid-March, Benakli, Young and their third neighbor, John Taylor, all have moved out.

“It was maybe one of the darkest moments in my life,” Benakli said of the days after the case ended, in a recent interview.

A few days after the case ended, she received an email from her attorney, who said Pinza was asking for back rent and court fees — several thousand dollars.

Benakli panicked. She packed what she could, grabbed her two daughters, and left for a motel in Walnut Creek. She tried to disguise the move for the kids, offering them Starbucks for breakfast as a special treat, but she knew they could tell something was wrong.

“I was asking myself questions,” she said. “Am I a good mom? Am I a good person? What did I do wrong?”

They were at the motel for three days. Benakli spent the entire time trying to figure out what to do next.

Eventually she got in touch with a friend of a friend who had already applied for a lease and needed a roommate, meaning Benakli didn't have to worry about the eviction on her record.

She was nervous about the thought of moving her family in with some strange man she didn't know. But she didn't have much of a choice.

Two weeks after Benakli had left her apartment in the dead of night, she and her daughters moved into their new unit, and slowly, a bit of their stress faded.

“It’s just like we're right back home,” Benakli said. And on top of that, their new roommate was kind and caring.

She knows the repercussions of the case — the “scarlet E” on her record and the money Pinza was asking for — are going to follow her for a long time, although her attorney says the real amount she will have to pay is still uncertain.

Benakli has lost a lot of faith in the court and other government institutions. As all of this was happening, she says, she would receive calls from canvassers trying to get her to register to vote.

“I don't want to vote,” Benakli said. “There's no laws protecting me. Nothing is protecting me.”

In Benakli’s eyes, the only people who were really able to help her were her friends and her family. At the end of the day, she said, that's all some of us really have.

Kori Suzuki produced this story for a class at the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism.