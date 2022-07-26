KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
Marketplace
4:00 pm – 4:30 pmMarketplace

Offshore Wind Jobs

Construction has just begun on the U.S.’s first major commercial offshore wind project. It’s expected to create about 3,600 jobs. But who exactly will be filling those positions? see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Marketplace
4:00 pm – 4:30 pmMarketplace

Offshore Wind Jobs

Construction has just begun on the U.S.’s first major commercial offshore wind project. It’s expected to create about 3,600 jobs. But who exactly will be filling those positions? see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

As Pandemic Renter Protections Expire, Wave of Evictions Could Follow

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

Yellow final notice of eviction on wood door
Eviction Notice  (Bill Oxford via Getty Images)

Millions of renters could face evictions now that rental relief programs and bans on evictions have expired, or will soon. Those government programs targeted people who lost income during the pandemic, but many Californians have yet to recover financially and owe thousands in back rent. Even under existing programs, more than 135,000 households in California, nearly a third of the total, had their rent relief applications rejected, according to CalMatters. All of that along with rents creeping back up to pre-pandemic levels,  could make way for a wave of new evictions. We’ll talk about vulnerable tenants and what local, state and federal agencies could do to help.

Guests:

Erin Baldassari, housing affordability reporter, KQED; co-host, "SOLD OUT: Rethinking Housing in America" podcast

Manuela Tobias, housing reporter, CalMatters

Bonnie Bertram, producer and writer, Retro Report; partnered with Frontline, documentary "Facing Eviction" debuts on July 26.

Sponsored