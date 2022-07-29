Ann Hsu SFUSD Saga: After Racist Statement, Who's Pushing for Her Removal? (And Who's Supporting Her?)

"Once you're a representative," Kim said, "we have to have a good sense of what we tolerate as the beginning point for you to represent us."

A sometime-entrepreneur who emigrated from China and worked for 20 years in the tech sector, Hsu now describes herself as a full-time family caregiver who has lived in Richmond District for more than 30 years. Her twin sons attend Galileo High School.

It's an odd twist of fate that it was the successful campaign to recall three school board members that galvanized Hsu's run for a seat in the first place.

Collins, who is Black, faced backlash from Asian communities for a series of unearthed tweets she wrote in 2016 — discovered and publicized by a parent activist who opposed her policies — that disparaged Asian Americans.

Collins later explained she was trying to broach how people of color can remain divided. But many cited her failure to offer a straightforward apology as a political misstep that contributed to her downfall.

Hsu, whose political fortunes rose from the ouster of Collins and two other board members, now faces a similar line of fire.

That comparison has been heavily noted in conversations on social media and in community meetings, as residents question the kind of message it will send if an Asian American school board member who makes disparaging statements against Black and Brown people is offered amnesty, even after her Black counterpart was recalled for similarly prejudiced remarks against Asian people.

For many elected officials in the city, the decision over whether to support Hsu or call for her resignation is a difficult balancing act. That's particularly true for members of the Board of Supervisors, and their challengers in District 4 and 6 — representing South of Market, downtown and the Sunset District — who are on the November ballot.

Notably, the Asian electorate in San Francisco is far larger than the Black one, which some political insiders said may impact the political calculus of certain elected officials.

Who wants Hsu to resign?

The SF NAACP

On Sunday, members of the group voted 105-0 in favor of Hsu's resignation. Yulanda Williams, the group's 3rd vice president, told KQED that Hsu's statement shook her in a personal way.

"For this lady to make these types of comments is insulting. It's harassment. It's racist," she said.

The statement, Williams said, also upended the Black-Asian community building efforts she had been working on.

Hsu's comments "drive a wedge in the entire process that I have been working on with many strong Asian leaders and avid supporters of unity in our community that we all want," she said.

In a statement sent last week, shortly after meeting with Hsu, the SF NAACP said, “Her comments indicate a profound disconnect between Hsu and the Black community and blame the effects of system racism on the targets of that racism.

Hsu’s explanation to us concerning her statements was that she has very limited knowledge of Black people, and that she is a scientist by profession, not a politician. These reasons not only ring hollow but are illogical on their face. Scientists gather empirical evidence to disprove a theory before stating it as fact. Yet she chose to make shockingly false statements about Black students and families while having no meaningful knowledge about them.”

The SF Latinx Democratic Club

In a statement on Twitter, the group said: "Ann Hsu ignores the Latino community, doesn’t even attempt to contact us after racist remarks are made. Hsu herself said she is 'committed to listening, learning and growing as a person'. Then why did she ignore the Latino community on outreach? Ann Hsu’s silence and lack of reaching out to specifically brown, Latino families clearly demonstrates her continued biases to the Latino community. The SFLDC, our community leaders and organizations have received no communication, both public and private, on setting up time for discussions to apologize and listen to the Latino community.

This unwillingness to even attempt to engage our community demonstrates an even further inability to represent Latino students in SFUSD."

The Harvey Milk LGBTQ Democratic Club

Also via Twitter: "Commissioner Ann Hsu’s racist assertion that Black and Brown families do not “focus on or value learning” is inexcusable, and she must resign. We appreciate her service, apology, and acknowledgment of her own bias and ignorance; and that bias and ignorance is disqualifying.

Commissioner Hsu cannot expect the communities she has denigrated to wait for her to unlearn her biases while representing them. She cannot continue to serve a public that has not elected her, and whose trust she has now betrayed. This is yet another damaging distraction for a struggling district. We hope Commissioner Hsu puts students first to do the right thing and resign. If she wishes to serve, she must run and re-earn the trust of the public. She cannot and must not continue in an unelected position.”

SF Labor Council

The council represents 100 affiliate unions, including more than 100,000 working people in the city. On its website, the group said: "The San Francisco Labor Council is calling upon School Board Member Ann Hsu to step down from her newly appointed position. Fresh off the recall from earlier this year, San Francisco cannot afford to get tied up in another racist scandal in our School District. Hsu, who was a leader in the recall effort, must abide by the same principles that she used against former school board members."

Asian and Pacific Islander Council

The group, which represents more than 50 Asian organizations in the city, has received some blowback from individual members who didn’t agree with its statement, made via Twitter:

"The Asian and Pacific Islander Council of San Francisco condemns the careless and racist remarks that have surfaced from (Ann Hsu) … as an organization that stands in solidarity with communities of color, these comments are unacceptable and unbecoming of a leader who is in the position of education and influencing the futures of our diverse student population. We acknowledge that an apology has been issued by Commissioner Hsu, but do not believe that it absolves the Commissioner from the harm that has been caused. We respectfully ask Commissioner Hsu to resign from her position as School Board member.”

SF Black Wallstreet

As part of its public response, the organization said: "We believe Hsu's statements were informed by her inherent racist biases and reflected her true beliefs regarding 36 percent of Black and Brown students attending school in the San Francisco Unified School District.

Beliefs like Hsu's are how slavery and Jim Crow laws that dehumanized Black people and enforced segregation and inequality were able to prevail for over 400 years in America. In the last 50 years, communities of color have experienced astronomical financial and educational gains as a result of the Civil Rights Movement led by the Black Community seeking better access to quality education and living wages. Hsu's statements were offensive and erased our community's history of fighting for quality education for our children."

The Black & Asian Alliance Network

The group, founded by a person of mixed Black and Asian background, issued its statement via Twitter: "We recognize the many people who Hsu and her supporters continually erase with conversations that put non-engagement from parents and issues of poverty at the feet of ‘Black and Brown’ students. Operating from a framework that divides ‘Black and Brown’ students from Asian students, many of whom also live in poverty, many of whom also live in environments where there is a lack of parental leadership, is operating directly from the book of the Model Minority Myth and White Supremacy. It is racist, full stop.”

SF Young Democrats

Its statement, via Twitter: "We join @SFBlackWallSt, @SFLatinxDems, @api_council, @harveymilkclub, @AliceLGBTQDems, Coleman Advocates, @UESF, @shamannwalton, @conniechansf, @DeanPreston, & community members across SF in strongly condemning BOE Commissioner Ann Hsu’s racist remarks & urging her to resign."

United Educators of San Francisco

In a statement, UESF President Caddondra Curiel said: "It is sad and stunning that someone who is supposed to represent the interests of all San Francisco public school students responded in a written candidate survey with racist and offensive comments. Ann Hsu has no place in the education of our children and must resign and get out of the school board race."

San Francisco Supervisor Shamann Walton

In an interview with the San Francisco Chronicle, Walton said Hsu should resign: "Yeah sure, thank you for the apology, but at the end of the day this is probably reflective of how a person really feels. ... It’s disheartening that someone like that is in a position to make decisions for our children."

San Francisco Supervisor Connie Chan

Chan, who represents the Richmond District, where Hsu lives, wrote on Twitter: "I am disappointed and disheartened by Commissioner Ann Hsu's anti-Black and racist statements made and reported in at least two occasions by the media. Her words perpetuate racist stereotypes and further divide communities of color in a time when we need to stand united against hate. I thank Commissioner Hsu for her service and respectfully ask her to step down from her position on the Board of Education so that we can get back on track to ensure all students and their families can receive the quality, equitable public education they deserve."

San Francisco Supervisor Dean Preston

On Twitter, Preston said: "I join my colleagues and many others in unequivocally condemning appointed school board member Ann Hsu’s racist comments. Her written comments suggesting that Black and brown parents do not value learning show prejudice, ignorance, and a lack of fitness to serve the families and students who rely on our public schools. Her apology was an important step in addressing the harm she has caused for the community. However, if this is how she views Black and brown families, it is hard to see how she can be an effective member of our Board of Education. I join my colleagues @shamannwalton and @conniechansf in urging appointee Ann Hsu to resign from the School Board. I further urge her to drop out of the race for School Board in this election cycle."

San Francisco Supervisor Ahsha Safai

In a statement on Twitter, Safai said: "[Ann Hsu] should resign from the SF BOE. Her racist statements about Black and Brown children and their parents perpetuates decades long stereotypes. We need leaders who respect and are willing to learn from all communities. Let us remember – serving on the BOE is a privilege."

BART Board Member Bevan Dufty

Via Twitter: "I believe that [Hsu] should resign in the interest of current and future @SFUSD African American & Latino families. Her answer on a campaign questionnaire was deliberate and revealed a deep ignorance that can’t be glossed over by a select handful of staged appearances."

Who wants Hsu to remain in office

Chinese Parent Advisory Council

In a statement on Twitter, the group said: "CPAC recognizes systemic, social & economic factors that prevent Black & Brown students from achieving education potential. Commissioner Hsu’s wordings were not chosen w care & caused harm. She has shown leadership in her unconditional apology & commitment to repairing that harm. We are confident that she will take this opportunity to leverage her unique perspective & reaffirmed equity focus in fighting for all students in closing the achievement gaps."

Mayor London Breed

In a number of public statements, Breed has defended Hsu and said this should be a teaching moment. The mayor made the point, publicly and repeatedly, that Hsu made a genuine apology, unlike Collins, and that this should serve as a learning opportunity for the rookie politician.

In an interview with the SF Standard, Breed said: "It was very disappointing and hurtful to the Latino and African American communities, her comments. But what I appreciated about what she did, she immediately, unlike other people who have been in the position and made comments that were hurtful to communities, she came forward and apologized. And apologized for her comments and how it impacted other communities, and she went further than that and said she wants to use this as an opportunity to have a better understanding. What I am hopeful is that we don't just dismiss this and say 'she needs to resign.' How do we come together and make this a teaching moment? How do we prevent this from becoming politically divisive?

What I hope is we don't just dismiss this and say, 'she needs to resign.' How do we come together and make this a teaching moment? How do we prevent this from being politically divisive?"

Supervisor Gordon Mar

Mar, who represents the heavily-Asian Sunset District and other westside neighborhoods, is running for reelection this November, and is therefore walking a fine line on this issue.

Mar told KQED, by text message: " I spoke with Commissioner Hsu this weekend and believe that she is sincere in her apology, to learn from her mistakes and to repair the harm her insensitive and racist comments have had on African American and Latinx families. In several months, voters will decide whether she's qualified to continue serving in this important role, so I'm calling for her to proactively follow through on her commitments to African American and Latinx families rather than for her resignation at this time."

Board of Supervisors candidate Leanna Louie

Louie was a central figure in pushing for last year's recall of three San Francisco school board members. She also helped drive the recall of former District Attorney Chesa Boudin, arguing he did not make the Asian community safe. Now she's channeling that political energy to run for District 4 supervisor against incumbent Gordon Mar.

Louie told KQED, by text message: "Ann Hsu should not resign. She was speaking based on the statistics of academics reports provided by the SFUSD. There was NO intent to hurt anyone. There is too much spin and not enough understanding from the people who are calling her to resign. Ann is genuinely working hard to find solutions for better education for every student. Let's work together, not against each other."

When KQED asked Louie if she believed Hsu's comments were rooted in fact, she replied, "Yes."

Board of Supervisors candidate Honey Mahogany

Mahogany, a former legislative aide to now-Assemblymember Matt Haney, is also running in November's election to represent San Francisco's District 6, which includes South of Market, Downtown and Treasure Island.

Mahogany told KQED, via text message: "While I am hurt and upset by Ann Hsu's words, I also think we all need time to process this and figure out a way to bring our communities together. Too many times I have seen our divisions exploited and made worse instead of doing the work to bring us together. I think there is a teachable moment here and a restorative justice approach that can be taken. "

San Francisco Entertainment Commissioner Cyn Wang