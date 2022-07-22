KQED is a proud member of
Why Are Truckers Blocking Access to the Port of Oakland?

Matthew GreenTara Siler
A group of workers stand at a port, large cranes in the distance, next to signs that say 'No AB 5.'
Independent truck drivers block the entrance to a container terminal at the Port of Oakland on July 21, 2022 in protest of AB 5. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Cargo operations at the Port of Oakland remained largely stalled on Thursday, as a convoy of truckers continued to block access to the facility for the fourth straight day to protest California's gig-worker law.

The strike that began Monday involves hundreds of independent big-rig truckers who have prevented the movement of cargo in and out of the port's terminals, in a bid to remain classified as independent contractors – rather than employees.

"I think it's very clear that there is so much uncertainty about how these independent drivers, these entrepreneurs, are going to be able to stay in business," said Matt Schrap, CEO of the Harbor Trucking Association, which represents truckers servicing West Coast ports.

The blockade, which couldn't come at a worse time for the port, is further exacerbating longstanding global supply-chain issues that have led to months of epic cargo ship traffic jams, with mountains of goods stockpiled on docks.

Port officials on Wednesday implored truckers to allow operations to resume, warning of the collateral damage the protest was inflicting.

“We understand the frustration expressed by the protesters at California ports,” Danny Wan, the port's executive director, said in a statement. “But, prolonged stoppage of port operations in California for any reason will damage all the businesses operating at the ports and cause California ports to further suffer market share losses to competing ports.”

At issue is Assembly Bill 5, a law passed in 2019 making it harder for companies to legally classify many workers as independent contractors instead of as employees, who under state labor law are entitled to minimum wage and benefits like workers compensation, overtime and sick pay. The law codified a 2018 state Supreme Court decision that required companies to treat workers as employees if their jobs are considered a key part of business operations. It also spurred Lyft, Uber and DoorDash to throw a huge amount of cash behind Proposition 22, a 2020 ballot measure approved by voters that exempted most rideshare drivers — and that last year was ruled unconstitutional by a state court judge. (The companies have since appealed and don't have to comply while court proceeding play out).

Meanwhile, a federal appeals court ruled last year that the law applies to some 70,000 truck drivers in the state who are independent operators and don't work for any one single company. The decision essentially requires companies that commission their services to classify them as employees, rather than independent contractors.

Although the International Brotherhood of Teamsters called the ruling a “massive victory" for exploited truckers, the California Trucking Association staunchly objected, arguing the change would limit the flexibility of drivers who own their trucks and operate on their own hours, and would ultimately hinder their ability to make a living.

The trade group appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court, stalling enforcement of the law, but the court last month denied their petition, allowing the lower-court ruling to stand.

Protesters say the strike is largely intended to push Gov. Gavin Newsom and lawmakers to exempt truck drivers from California labor law.

"We've all been out here for three days, non-stop, from early mornings to late night," truck driver Randeep Dhillon told KTVU on Wednesday. "You know, we're trying to stop the port's operation so that we can get our point across and cancel that AB 5 law. We're gonna be out here until Sacramento gives us an answer about this law."

Meanwhile, there's been no word on when the state might begin enforcing the law, which is still being contested in lower courts.

In a statement on Thursday, a spokesperson for Newsom said "no one should be caught by surprise by the law’s requirements at this time," and urged the trucking industry "to support this transition just as California has and continues to do."

"California is committed to supporting our truck drivers and ensuring [they] receive the protections and compensation they are entitled to," the spokesperson said, pointing to available resources like employment tax incentives and small business financing. "The state will continue to partner with truckers and the ports to ensure the continued movement of goods to California’s residents and businesses, which is critical to all of us."

Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher, the former assemblymember who authored AB 5, and now heads the California Labor Federation, took to Twitter this week to defend the law, arguing that it's meant to  help protect truckers from being exploited by some of the big shipping companies that hire them.

"What the law says is that you can’t pretend a driver / worker is an independent business to avoid paying gas/equipment, workers comp, social security, wages for hours waiting, etc. by simply saying 'they own their own truck.'" she said in a tweet.

But Schrap of the Harbor Trucking Association said there needs to be some type of clarification about AB 5 and its impact on truckers. He pointed to the spate of industries exempted under the law, and questioned why trucking wasn't among them.

"Obviously, there's still outstanding questions," he said. "If there weren't outstanding questions about how this is going to apply, I don't think any of these men and women would be down there protesting."

There are plenty of opportunities for truckers to become employees if they want to, he said.

"The fact of the matter is, is that these individuals do not want to be employees," he said. "That's where the clarification is needed."

This story includes reporting from the Associated Press.