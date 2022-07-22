Why Are Truckers Blocking Access to the Port of Oakland?

Cargo operations at the Port of Oakland remained largely stalled on Thursday, as a convoy of truckers continued to block access to the facility for the fourth straight day to protest California's gig-worker law.

The strike that began Monday involves hundreds of independent big-rig truckers who have prevented the movement of cargo in and out of the port's terminals, in a bid to remain classified as independent contractors – rather than employees.

"I think it's very clear that there is so much uncertainty about how these independent drivers, these entrepreneurs, are going to be able to stay in business," said Matt Schrap, CEO of the Harbor Trucking Association, which represents truckers servicing West Coast ports.

The blockade, which couldn't come at a worse time for the port, is further exacerbating longstanding global supply-chain issues that have led to months of epic cargo ship traffic jams, with mountains of goods stockpiled on docks.

Port officials on Wednesday implored truckers to allow operations to resume, warning of the collateral damage the protest was inflicting.

“We understand the frustration expressed by the protesters at California ports,” Danny Wan, the port's executive director, said in a statement. “But, prolonged stoppage of port operations in California for any reason will damage all the businesses operating at the ports and cause California ports to further suffer market share losses to competing ports.”