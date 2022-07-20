Health Officials Expand Access for Monkeypox Vaccine

In Los Angeles, some high-risk people can now sign up for shots to combat Monkeypox online.

Reporter: Jackie Fortier, KPCC

California Trees Dying at An Alarming Rate

The loss of California trees is posing a direct threat to one of the state’s climate solutions.

Reporter: Megan Jamerson, KCRW

The Aftermath of the Creek Fire

As we warily prepare for what might be another devastating wildfire season in California, many communities are dealing with the aftermath of past blazes. It’s been almost two years since the state’s massive Creek Fire destroyed nearly half of the homes in one tight-knit mountain community in Fresno County.

Alice Daniel, KVPR

New Report Documents Harassment and Discrimination in Asian American and Pacific Island Communities

More than 11,000 incidents of harassment, discrimination, and hate crimes against members of the nation’s Asian American and Pacific Islander communities were reported in the last two years. That’s according to a new report out by a California- based research and advocacy group.

Nina Thorsen, KQED

House Speaker Nanci Pelosi Urges Feds to Step Up Response to Monkeypox

In a letter to Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Beccera, Pelosi said the slow federal response to monkeypox is leaving health care providers with massive waitlists and telephone hotlines overrun by desperate callers.

Scott Shafer, KQED

Apple Is Abusing Its Market Power with Apple Pay, Lawsuit Says

This lawsuit accuses Apple of ensuring its devices exclusively use its mobile wallet to make contactless payments. That’s a monopoly, the complaint says, allowing Apple to charge card issuers for a service they get free on Android devices.

Rachael Myrow, KQED

Community College Students Continue to Wait for Promised Free Textbooks

State lawmakers announced last year that they were carving out money to provide relief, community college students are still waiting to receive promised free textbooks. But a bureaucratic logjam is holding up the state funding.

Danielle Chiriguayo, KCRW