Inflation Hits California Renters

Seasonal Service Industry Workers Struggling

With summer in full swing, vacationers are heading to places like Lake Tahoe. But seasonal workers at vacation spots around the lake are feeling the effects of the rising cost of living.

Reporter: Sarah Mizes-Tan, CapRadio

LA Tenants Are Getting Hit With Rent Hikes Despite Rent Control

Inflation has been hitting Californians at the gas pump and the grocery store. Now many are facing another new expense - double digit rent increases.

Reporter: David Wagner, KPCC