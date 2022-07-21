Forum: Have You Thought About Leaving the US?

Where else can we go when this country turns on us? That's the question writer and commentator Wajahat Ali wrestles with in his recent column for "The Daily Beast" called "Is It Time for Me to Leave America?"

Is it time to leave? I’ve caught myself asking my wife this question several times over the past year. We were both born and raised in America, a country of opportunity for our immigrant parents who left Pakistan with little more than hope and belief in a dream that anyone, even brown-skinned Muslims, with some luck and hard work, could make it and be accepted. But that dream is becoming a nightmare. If you’re a person of color, it seems foolish and reckless to not, at least, have an exit plan when looking at the political and cultural landscape.

It's a query that a growing number of people — particularly those in liberal enclaves like the Bay Area — seem recently to have been contemplating — if not concretely, at least in the abstract.

KQED Forum's Mina Kim recently spoke to Ali, author of the book "Go Back to Where You Came From," about how this political and cultural moment is causing some people to lose faith in their country — and why he ultimately decides he will stay put. During the conversation, several listeners called in to the show to explain the difficult process they had gone through in deciding whether or not to leave the country. Some said they chose to stay because they were ultimately unsure whether another country would have better options for them, or whether similar issues around abortion access, the rise of fascism and immigration hurdles would follow them there.

The following interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Mina Kim: So how often have you asked yourself if it's time to leave, or talked to your wife about it?

Wajahat Ali: It was my father, a man who came here after 1965, an immigrant with the American dream, thanks to the Immigration Nationality Act, who built himself up from the bootstraps — he's been here for most of his life. My mom and my dad have gone through a lot. He was the one for the first time in his life who brought up the topic, "Hey, have you thought about moving? Because I don't think this country will be sustainable, especially for Muslims and people of color. I think if Trump wins again in 2020 and even with Trumpism, I think they'll turn on us. I think it's safe just to consider researching."

And I thought he was just having fun, but he actually literally has spent time thinking about other countries. And so I kind of ignored it.

But increasingly, I broached this topic with my wife a couple of months ago. I said, "Listen, I don't know what's going to happen in this country and we've got three kids and I'm willing to stay here and fight. But for our three children, who are brown-skinned, with multisyllabic names, who we are raising Muslim, this country might turn on them like it has turned on so many others. And maybe it's just wise for us as parents and guardians to at least entertain the idea that maybe we might have to go somewhere.

And then the question becomes, "Well, where can you go which is safe? What place is safe right now?" And so that's what began this thought experiment.

And then the reason I wrote about it was because I realized I was not the only one. So many other parents of different generations, different ethnicities, were entertaining, for the first time, the idea of, "Well, what happens if America becomes unsustainable for us to live and to raise our children in a way in which they feel safe and secure?" And it's saddening and painful to even have this conversation. But I realized very quickly we weren't the only ones.

What are the incidents or experiences that have prompted you lately to keep returning to this question of leaving?

If you're a person of color in America, oftentimes you have to love a country that doesn't love you back.

I was born and raised in this country and when I was growing up, the worst thing I was called was Apu or Gandhi. And it's like, "Well, thank you for comparing me to a beloved peaceful leader who helped overthrow British imperialism."

But now, you know, in 2022 America, Islamophobia and anti-Muslim bigotry are so mainstream that one of the major political parties just campaigns on it openly. People say, "Oh, things have gotten so much better." Of course there's been progress. But my kids are inheriting an America where literally, a Republican elected official can promote hateful conspiracy theories about Islam and Muslims and get rewarded. And that's an America that I did not know.