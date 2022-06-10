KQED is a proud member of
The Bay

Chesa Boudin Has Been Recalled. So What Does it Mean?

Ericka Cruz GuevarraMarisa LagosMaria EsquincaAlan Montecillo
San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin addresses supporters at The Ramp restaurant in San Francisco on June 7, 2022, shortly after learning voters had recalled him from office. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin has been recalled. This race has gotten a ton of attention both inside and outside the Bay Area, which is uncommon for a local DA race. And shortly after election night, national outlets proclaimed that these results show an indictment of criminal justice reforms in California.

But the truth is a lot more complicated. Today, we’ll dig into the many different reasons why Boudin was voted out of office.

Guest: Marisa Lagos, KQED political correspondent and co-host of the Political Breakdown podcast


