Chesa Boudin Has Been Recalled. So What Does it Mean?

San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin has been recalled. This race has gotten a ton of attention both inside and outside the Bay Area, which is uncommon for a local DA race. And shortly after election night, national outlets proclaimed that these results show an indictment of criminal justice reforms in California.

But the truth is a lot more complicated. Today, we’ll dig into the many different reasons why Boudin was voted out of office.

Guest: Marisa Lagos, KQED political correspondent and co-host of the Political Breakdown podcast