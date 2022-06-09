UC Hastings Would Have to Change Name and Offer Reparations to Tribes Harmed by Namesake, State Bill Says

“This has been a long road that has gotten us here, and the road will continue past this moment,” said the law school’s dean, David Faigman.

According to the university’s findings, Hastings funded hunting expeditions that led to the deaths of Yuki men, women and children; profited off the seizure of land following the massacres; and funded the college with a $100,000 donation.

James Russ, president of the Round Valley Indian Tribes Council, said the name change isn’t about placing blame.

“What we’re saying is this is what happened to our tribes historically, and it needs to be acknowledged,” he said.

The name-change process, though, remains contentious, with ongoing disagreement on what the college should be called. During Friday’s meeting, members of the public urged the board to consider suggestions from tribal leaders.

One name proposed was “College of the Law: San Francisco.” Russ said tribal leaders pushed back against the proposal because of its connection to the Catholic mission system, which also perpetuated violence against California Indigenous people.

“To us, the name San Francisco means the same kind of death and destruction as the name Hastings, just a different time and place,” said Steve Brown, councilman of the Yuki Committee. “We don’t feel restorative justice would be accomplished by substituting one name with a horrific history for another with an equally horrific history.”

Meanwhile, there’s also hope among some tribal representatives that the college will consider a Yuki name. The area where the massacres occurred was Yuki land, and other tribes were forcibly relocated there. Today, the confederated tribes of the Round Valley Reservation include Yuki, Pit River, Pomo, Nomlacki, Concow and Wailacki.

Brown urged board members to choose a name that includes two words from the Yuki language: Powe Nom, which means “one people.”

If a Yuki name is chosen, “all who attend and speak of this institution will be participating in the restorative justice process whenever the law school is mentioned, by speaking and helping revitalize the Yuki language,” said Yuki Committee vice chair Mona Oandasan during an April hearing on the bill.

The name change can’t happen without legislation, since the school was founded under the state’s education code. Ramos’s legislation, Assembly Bill 1936, would authorize changing the college’s name with consultation from the Round Valley Indian Tribes and the Yuki Committee.

The bill also lays out restorative justice measures, including the creation of scholarships for Native students, installing memorials and developing ways for the school and its students to provide legal aid to tribes impacted by the atrocities.