Democratic Incumbents Have Strong Showing In Statewide Races

During Tuesday's primary election, incumbents had strong showings in statewide races, as they head to runoffs in November.

Guests: Scott Shafer and Marisa Lagos, KQED

Central Valley Congressional Race A Tight One

Congressman David Valadao, who represents the 22nd District in the Central Valley is locked in a tight battle for his seat, with Democratic State Assemblyman Rudy Salas.

Guest: Sorreath Hok, Valley Public Radio