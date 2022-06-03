Alameda County Reimplements Indoor Mask Mandate

Due to rising COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, Alameda County is now requiring masks in most indoor public settings. With more California counties entering the CDC's highest community level for COVID-19 danger, it's unclear if more counties will do the same in the weeks ahead.

Mexico's Role In Summit Of The Americas Still In Limbo

The Summit of the Americas convenes in Los Angeles next week. It's a gathering of heads of state from across the Western Hemisphere. But this year, it's unclear how recent tensions between the U.S.and Mexico could affect the gathering.

Guest: Arturo Sarukhán, Mexico's Former Ambassador to the U.S.