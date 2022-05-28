‘We Have Power’: Oakland Activists Camp Out in School to Stop Its Closure

Misty Cross, one of those sleeping inside the school, said classes for kids and adults offered by supporters will begin next week. (Julia McEvoy/KQED)
Parker Elementary in East Oakland was officially closed by the district on May 25, at the end of the school year, but families and activists have been sleeping in the auditorium since Thursday in an effort to reclaim the building for their own with a plan to begin a community school.
The activists say they will stay until the school board agrees to reverse its closure decision, fully fund Parker Community School, or gives the community control of the building.
"Parents are liberating the school and want to keep it open and turn it into a real community resource to make sure it stays in the hands of the community,” said Timothy Killings, a caseworker at Westlake Middle School. He said G.E.D. classes, chess club and farm-to-table classes would be offered, with a celebration event planned for this weekend.
The current school reclaiming comes after multiple attempts by those opposing school closures to get the district to reverse course, including staging repeated protests at school board meetings, a hunger strike led by two teachers and a one-day district-wide teachers’ strike last month.
“If you don’t want to keep the doors open, then us, the people of the community, we want to keep the doors open,” said Rochelle Jenkins, the mother of two daughters who currently attend Parker. "When we see a faulty system and it's impacting our children and their education, we have to stand up and correct it."
Two dozen women and children slept inside the school the past few evenings, while others slept outside in tents to ensure safety, Killings said.
“We have people inside and there's also people watching the outside,” he said. “There's going to be a lot of supportive people outside just making sure when the police come, everybody's safe.”
On Thursday, the school district sent its Chief Governance Officer, Josh R. Daniels to hand-deliver a letter to those camping out inside the school. It said they were there illegally and trespassing. Cross refused to open the letter.
“What Josh just told us is that what the district is not going to do is send force in because now they know that women and children are on site. We hear him, but we're not going to trust that,” said Cross.
In a statement, the district said it recognized some are upset about the closure of Parker but the vast majority of students and staff at Parker have accepted placement at other schools. It asked those sleeping and setting up classes inside the school to “choose a different means of protest — one that doesn't disrupt the normal year end procedures of staff and the need to close out the year."
Killings and others have pointed out the irony of the district closing community schools at a time when the state is heavily investing in them. In the state’s first round of grants to districts, last month, Oakland Unified received the largest grant in the funding cycle with $66.7 million. Some of the schools on the district’s closure list for next year are district-designated community schools.
Killings said about 65 people are now involved in a rotation of shifts to occupy the school, as part of a broader liberation strategy.
“The community is waking up and the concern is pretty high around this issue,” Killings said.
One of those sleeping inside the school is Misty Cross from the Moms 4 Housing activist group, and co-founder of West Oakland Moms for Housing.
“We’re definitely using all of our expertise. We have folks that have occupied with the Oscar Grant movement. This is going to be strategic and structured around what the community needs,” said Cross, who occupied a vacant home in West Oakland along with a group of moms in 2020, drawing attention to the Bay Area housing shortage and homelessness crisis.
“I think adults should fight for kids until they can fight for themselves," Cross said. "We can't keep trying to save a culture that was built to make us fail. We now have to create a new one too, where it works with us.”
Cross stood in the school hallway while children roller skated and played the piano behind her in the auditorium. Blue mattresses were set up on the floor with sheets and covers. Cross slept inside the school Thursday evening.
Outside Parker Elementary, Killings met with curious neighbors explaining the idea behind the community school model they plan to deploy in the coming weeks.
Former Oakland City Councilwoman Delsey Brooks also drove by asking what the group needed. “I support what’s going on. Even before I ran for city council I refurbished the library at this school,” explained Brooks. She promised to bring water and juice back to the school.
It is not the first time Oakland community members have occupied a school trying to keep it open. In 2011 when the district voted to close Lakeview school, activists also occupied the building for 17 days before being evicted by police.
Joel Velasquez was there then and sent his three children to the school set up by organizers, called the People’s School for Public Education, for those summer weeks. Velasquez is part of the Parker Liberation movement today. Then as now, the district argued that dropping enrollment made it necessary to close schools and save money.
Another parent, Max Orozco from La Escuelita Elementary near Lake Merritt, one of three other schools to be closed or merged at the end of this school year, said schools have more money coming from the state from ever before so there is no reason to close schools. "All these children are going to be displaced, moved around, like literally poker chips and that is what the district is doing," Orozco said.
A recent Stanford University study showed closing schools in predominantly Black neighborhoods increases gentrification, underscoring the importance of considering the overlap between school policies and housing policies in cities such as Oakland.
“In an era where school districts are writing statements and promising policy in ‘defense of Black lives,’ this study is a reminder that school closures, as an educational reform strategy, can materially contribute to the disintegration of Black communities," co-author Danielle Marie Greene said.
The district has argued it needs to close small, under-enrolled schools like Parker as part of a larger plan to downsize in order to save money and create a sustainable budget into the future.
Cross says it is also about offering something more: “What we're doing is showing the people that we have power. We're going to show them that this school needs to stay open.”