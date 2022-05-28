‘We Have Power’: Oakland Activists Camp Out in School to Stop Its Closure

The current school reclaiming comes after multiple attempts by those opposing school closures to get the district to reverse course, including staging repeated protests at school board meetings, a hunger strike led by two teachers and a one-day district-wide teachers’ strike last month.

“If you don’t want to keep the doors open, then us, the people of the community, we want to keep the doors open,” said Rochelle Jenkins, the mother of two daughters who currently attend Parker. "When we see a faulty system and it's impacting our children and their education, we have to stand up and correct it."

Two dozen women and children slept inside the school the past few evenings, while others slept outside in tents to ensure safety, Killings said.

“We have people inside and there's also people watching the outside,” he said. “There's going to be a lot of supportive people outside just making sure when the police come, everybody's safe.”

On Thursday, the school district sent its Chief Governance Officer, Josh R. Daniels to hand-deliver a letter to those camping out inside the school. It said they were there illegally and trespassing. Cross refused to open the letter.

“What Josh just told us is that what the district is not going to do is send force in because now they know that women and children are on site. We hear him, but we're not going to trust that,” said Cross.

In a statement, the district said it recognized some are upset about the closure of Parker but the vast majority of students and staff at Parker have accepted placement at other schools. It asked those sleeping and setting up classes inside the school to “choose a different means of protest — one that doesn't disrupt the normal year end procedures of staff and the need to close out the year."

Killings and others have pointed out the irony of the district closing community schools at a time when the state is heavily investing in them. In the state’s first round of grants to districts, last month, Oakland Unified received the largest grant in the funding cycle with $66.7 million. Some of the schools on the district’s closure list for next year are district-designated community schools.

Killings said about 65 people are now involved in a rotation of shifts to occupy the school, as part of a broader liberation strategy.

“The community is waking up and the concern is pretty high around this issue,” Killings said.

One of those sleeping inside the school is Misty Cross from the Moms 4 Housing activist group, and co-founder of West Oakland Moms for Housing.

“We’re definitely using all of our expertise. We have folks that have occupied with the Oscar Grant movement. This is going to be strategic and structured around what the community needs,” said Cross, who occupied a vacant home in West Oakland along with a group of moms in 2020, drawing attention to the Bay Area housing shortage and homelessness crisis.

“I think adults should fight for kids until they can fight for themselves," Cross said. "We can't keep trying to save a culture that was built to make us fail. We now have to create a new one too, where it works with us.”

The plan beginning Monday is also an echo of the work done by Oakland’s Black Panther Party in the 1960’s to feed and educate Black children, said Cross.

Cross stood in the school hallway while children roller skated and played the piano behind her in the auditorium. Blue mattresses were set up on the floor with sheets and covers. Cross slept inside the school Thursday evening.

Outside Parker Elementary, Killings met with curious neighbors explaining the idea behind the community school model they plan to deploy in the coming weeks.

Former Oakland City Councilwoman Delsey Brooks also drove by asking what the group needed. “I support what’s going on. Even before I ran for city council I refurbished the library at this school,” explained Brooks. She promised to bring water and juice back to the school.

It is not the first time Oakland community members have occupied a school trying to keep it open. In 2011 when the district voted to close Lakeview school, activists also occupied the building for 17 days before being evicted by police.