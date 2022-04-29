Oakland Teachers Strike in 1-Day Action Over District's Plan to Close Schools

Under a plan the school board approved in February, the district is slated to close Community Day School and Parker Elementary this year, and Brookfield Elementary, Carl Munck Elementary, Grass Valley Elementary, Korematsu Discovery Academy and Horace Mann Elementary at the end of the 2022-23 academic year.

"Of course any day lost of school is significant. But we also know this is part of a larger message, and this could be any school," said Vilma Serrano, a kindergarten teacher at Melrose Leadership Academy, and an OEA executive board member. "All of the schools on that [closure] list had different metrics that didn’t make sense. And so I want parents to really understand that we are doing this for our students."

In a last-minute bid to thwart the one-day walkout, the district on Thursday filed for an injunction with the state’s Public Employment Relations Board — which governs collective bargaining — arguing that the action violated labor agreements. But the state board ultimately denied the appeal, a decision the district said it was "disappointed" with. In a statement, it pledged to "continue to put the needs of kids first and do what it thinks is best for them."

Debra Washington, who lives near Parker Elementary, came out on Friday to support the teachers.

"The closure of this school would impact the community as far as the children having to go far away to other schools and other neighborhoods that they are probably not used to," she said. "They’re used to this school, and some of the families, they live in this neighborhood."

Some parents, however, have come out strongly against the walkout, accusing the teachers union of prioritizing politics over the well-being of kids.

Students have already missed too much school and many have fallen far behind over the last two years during the pandemic, said Lakisha Young, who runs a parent-empowerment organization called The Oakland REACH.

"So whose kids and whose parents is this supposed to be doing good for?" she said, stressing that every school day is critical to getting kids back up to speed. "We are supposed to be educating people and kids so they can have the lives they want to have ... It's just being made harder and harder by the decisions by adults."

But Josh Connor, an OUSD parent, said it was important to support teachers and give them the benefit of the doubt, despite the inconvenience of not being able to send kids to school for the day.

“Teachers are the people we trust with our kids every day," he said. "I trust their judgment. Honestly, I think the school district rushed through the process of closing schools."

Emmett Grout, 17, a student at Oakland Tech, said he and many of his classmates also are supporting their teachers in their fight to keep schools open.

"I think that it's important that we're at least trying to do something about the school closures," he said. "I mean, it feels like sometimes the protest energy will die and go away. So I think it's good that the teachers are stepping up to do something."

Asked how missing the day would affect him personally, Grout just shrugged.

"Well, I have a math test," he said. "So I'm getting rescheduled, so I'm actually kind of grateful."