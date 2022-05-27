California Cops Who Racially Profile, Unlawfully Use Force or Commit Other Misconduct Could Soon Lose Their Badges. Here’s How

The commission also expanded and refined definitions for the nine aspects of serious misconduct outlined in the law: dishonesty, abuse of power, physical abuse, sexual assault, demonstrating bias, acts that violate the law and are sufficiently egregious, participation in a law enforcement gang, failure to cooperate with an investigation, and failure to intercede if another officer uses unnecessary force.

The public will be able to comment on these definitions next week, Nelson said.

On Wednesday, POST Executive Director Manny Alvarez said the agency is working hard to meet its January deadline for implementation. Its expanded $22.6 million budget was recently approved by Gov. Gavin Newsom. In July, the agency will ramp up hiring for 127 positions, nearly doubling the size of the agency.

In light of the labor shortage and the tight timeline, Alvarez called this a “significant challenge.”

The commission also approved regulations Wednesday that outline a framework for reporting and review of allegations of serious misconduct.

All roads to officer decertification begin with a complaint or allegation of misconduct.

A 'disqualifying crime' in the flowchart below refers to any crime that would bar someone from serving as a police officer.

In a TikTok video recorded early in the pandemic, Fairfield police officer Amanda Graham is sitting in the driver’s seat of a city police cruiser. A white surgical face mask hangs from the rearview mirror.

“I like your air freshener, what scent is that?” A trainee officer who is behind the camera asks Graham.

“Oh you like this?” Graham responds, leaning over and taking a deep whiff of the face mask. “COVID-19 from China,” she says, putting on an accent with the last word.

On April 20, 2020 at least two residents saw the post and emailed the police department. KQED recently obtained these emails and the TikTok video from Fairfield under the expanded police transparency law that passed last year.

“Dear Chief, I hope you are as offended by the behavior of your officers as I am,” one of them reads. “The COVID-19 pandemic is not a joke and many people are impacted.”

Initially, Graham’s supervisor planned to handle it with a written reprimand. But when the department realized that Graham had posted other videos on the site it began a fuller investigation.

Once a police department like Fairfield’s receives a complaint like the email about officer Graham, it will have to determine if what the person is alleging is “serious misconduct.”

The TikTok video might qualify under biased conduct, but the agency would also weigh if Graham’s conduct was “inconsistent with ​​a peace officer’s obligations to carry out their duties in a fair and unbiased manner.”

While there are other ways cases can get to POST – civil lawsuits, complaints filed directly to POST, or media coverage – Nelson said that “a lot of it will be the agencies' ... I don't want to say discretion ... their interpretation if it meets the definition.”

Some law enforcement departments in California might ignore a complaint like this entirely. A recent report from the state auditor pointed out how departments prematurely dismiss complaints, and rely on the explanations of officers rather than other evidence when they’re looking into potentially biased conduct.

Fairfield police Captain Daniel Marshall told KQED in an email that the department couldn’t comment on whether a case like Graham’s would be reportable under SB2 since the law is still being implemented.

Marshall wrote that his department takes biased misconduct seriously, even if it’s done as a joke. The police chief suspended Graham for one day, took away her training privileges for about seven weeks, and ordered her to attend training.

“We have shared the information with some leaders of Fairfield’s communities of color and held tough conversations about the damage this sort of behavior can cause,” Marshall wrote, adding that Graham also understood “how this kind of behavior can affect community trust.”

Graham did not respond to an email requesting comment.

Exonerated by a sheriff – convicted by a jury

If Graham’s conduct is near one end of the spectrum of police misconduct, the actions of Contra Costa County Deputy Andrew Hall, who fatally shot a mentally ill man named Laudemer Arboleda, falls near the other.

In late 2018, Arobleda led law enforcement on a low-speed car chase for about eight minutes after an attempted traffic stop. Hall tried to block Arboleda’s car with his own. He jumped out of his police car and into the path of Arboleda’s vehicle as the man tried to maneuver through the blockade. Hall fired multiple rounds through Arboleda’s windshield and window, killing him.

In October, a jury convicted Hall of assault with a firearm, and in March a judge sentenced Hall to six years in prison.