Jury Convicts Contra Costa Sheriff's Deputy of Assault in 2018 Fatal Shooting

After two days of deliberating, a jury convicted Contra Costa Sheriff's Deputy Andrew Hall of assault with a firearm in the 2018 fatal shooting of an unarmed man — the first time a police officer in the county has ever been convicted for an on-duty shooting.

The jury, however, was unable to reach a verdict on the more serious voluntary manslaughter charge against Hall in the death of 33-year-old Laudemer Arboleda, who was driving slowly in his Honda sedan when the officer shot him nine times in the East Bay suburb of Danville.

Contra Costa County Superior Court Judge Terri Mockler declared a mistrial on the manslaughter charge after the jury foreperson said the jury was “hopelessly deadlocked.”

“Today’s guilty verdict holds accountable defendant Andrew Hall for his excessive use of force in the fatal shooting of Laudemer Arboleda," Contra Costa County District Attorney Diana Becton said in a statement. "Deputy Hall’s actions were not only a crime, but they tarnished the badge and they harmed the reputation of all the good, hard working police officers that work for our community. My Office extends our condolences to the family of Mr. Arboleda. With regards to the voluntary manslaughter count, we will take the matter under review to determine the appropriate next steps.”