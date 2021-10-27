KQED is a proud member of
Jury Convicts Contra Costa Sheriff's Deputy of Assault in 2018 Fatal Shooting

KQED News Staff and Wires
A Danville police car alongside a Honda Accord, facing the opposite direction.
A screenshot from police car dashcam video on Nov. 3, 2018, at about the time Contra Costa County Sheriff's Deputy Andrew Hall began firing through the front windshield of a slow-moving vehicle, fatally striking Laudemer Arboleda. Laudemer had led police on a brief car chase after a resident reported a suspicious person. (Courtesy of Contra Costa County Sheriff's Officer)

After two days of deliberating, a jury convicted Contra Costa Sheriff's Deputy Andrew Hall of assault with a firearm in the 2018 fatal shooting of an unarmed man — the first time a police officer in the county has ever been convicted for an on-duty shooting.

The jury, however, was unable to reach a verdict on the more serious voluntary manslaughter charge against Hall in the death of 33-year-old Laudemer Arboleda, who was driving slowly in his Honda sedan when the officer shot him nine times in the East Bay suburb of Danville.

Contra Costa County Superior Court Judge Terri Mockler declared a mistrial on the manslaughter charge after the jury foreperson said the jury was “hopelessly deadlocked.”

“Today’s guilty verdict holds accountable defendant Andrew Hall for his excessive use of force in the fatal shooting of Laudemer Arboleda," Contra Costa County District Attorney Diana Becton said in a statement. "Deputy Hall’s actions were not only a crime, but they tarnished the badge and they harmed the reputation of all the good, hard working police officers that work for our community. My Office extends our condolences to the family of Mr. Arboleda. With regards to the voluntary manslaughter count, we will take the matter under review to determine the appropriate next steps.”

The assault conviction shows that jurors believe Hall, who is white, wrongfully fired his gun as Arboleda, a Filipino man, tried to evade police officers.

Hall faces up to 17 years in prison, with sentencing set for January.

The events on Nov. 3, 2018, unfolded after a resident called 911 to report that a man later identified as Arboleda was knocking on doors and lingering outside homes in a Danville cul-de-sac. When officers arrived, they saw Arboleda get into into his car and drive away.

Arboleda led officers on a 9-minute slow-speed chase. In the dashcam video of the incident, two of the officers spot Arboleda’s car and try to pull him over. His car stops several times during the pursuit, but pulls away right when the officers step out of their patrol cars.

Hall, who also served as a Danville police officer, was not involved in the initial pursuit but stopped his vehicle at an intersection to block Arboleda’s car. Police video footage shows Hall stepping in the path of Arboleda’s vehicle and firing a volley of shots into the windshield and passenger-side window.

During a three-week trial, prosecutors and defense attorneys presented competing narratives of the shooting, alternately asking the jury to sympathize with the officer’s need to make split-second decisions, and the victim who prosecutors said was mentally ill" and whose only crime was not stopping for police.

Prosecutors argued Hall used “excessive, unreasonable and unnecessary” force. Hall’s lawyers, however, tried to make the case that the officer feared for his safety. In the trial, they presented body cam footage to show that the right front tire of Arboleda’s car was pointed at Hall when the shooting started, which they said indicated it was heading in his direction.

The fatal shooting cast a spotlight on what criminal justice activists call a case of delayed justice and its deadly consequences. The case is the first among several upcoming trials of Bay Area police officers, all of whom have been charged with manslaughter within the past year for on-duty slayings.

Felony charges were announced against Hall more than two years after Arboleda was shot. During that period, Hall also fatally shot Tyrell Wilson, a Black homeless man whose family said was suffering from depression and paranoia. The district attorney charged Hall for Arboleda’s homicide the same day the Sheriff’s Office released body camera video of the second incident.

The Sheriff’s Office, which has a contract to provide police services to Danville, had cleared Hall of misconduct after a nine-month investigation into Arboleda’s shooting. Hall has been on paid administrative leave since the shooting of Wilson, which remains under investigation.

 “Although I wish the jury had returned a not-guilty verdict on all counts, I respect their service,” Contra Costa Sheriff David Livingston said in a statement. “We ask our officers to make split-second decisions and many of the jurors understood that. I urge DA Becton not to retry this case. I also urge her to take down the posts on her reelection campaign social media where she touts this prosecution.”

A separate federal civil lawsuit against Hall filed by Arboleda’s mother is also proceeding toward trial.

This post includes additional reporting from KQED's Alex Emslie and Sukey Lewis as well as The Associated Press.