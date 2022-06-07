'The Decision That Was Right for Me': Advocates and KQED Listeners Share Their Abortion Stories

Women are the best placed to know the circumstances of their lives. All the women, all the reasons that women give for wanting an abortion play out in the data.

I just think about how many families would be or not be in the way that they are, if abortion was not accessible. As The Turnaway Study shows, people who are denied abortions end up having children ... most go on to [be] parents and do go [on] to love their children. That is what is really important.

But also, it's still not the life that they would have chosen for themselves or for their children — especially in a country that does not have any sort of social safety nets to speak of for people.

Forum listeners share their stories

Listener comments have been lightly edited for length and clarity. Some listeners chose to remain anonymous.

I'm of Korean descent and got an abortion in September, around the time when the Texas law [that banned abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy] went in. And it was a very considered decision: the toughest decision of my life. But I made the decision that was right for me.

My period was late by one week and the abortion [was] a couple of weeks later. It was just a “yolk” at the time, and it was just suctioned out of me. And the doctor who did the procedure at a clinic [did] it through UCSF was just like, "This is one of the safest procedures in the world." The whole procedure took about a few hours because that also included time to take muscle relaxants, and really make a considered decision about it. They asked me several times, "Are you sure?" And I said yes. And my partner held my hand, and it was suctioned out of me, and it was way less painful than getting an IUD inserted.

So what this really tells me with this Roe v Wade situation is that the vested effort to control women — they don't freaking care about women, or even the subsequent children that we could potentially have, because the country doesn't even support families. So it's just a form of legislative rape, in my opinion.

— Joyce, Oakland

This is actually not about me. This is about my mom in 1970 in Ohio, before Roe v. Wade was passed to begin with.

She was a 19-year-old college student who was with my dad and she got pregnant and needed to have an abortion. She reached out to a friend whose mother put her in touch with a "sympathetic psychiatrist" who she had to then present suicidal ideation [to] as a means to seek an abortion.

The only way ... was to convince a psychiatrist that it was in her best interest to end the pregnancy, and the psychiatrist put her in touch with an OB-GYN who did perform the procedure in a really safe way.

I think if Roe v. Wade is overturned, we're looking at an even worse outcome than that.

— Erin, Marin

Although I haven't had an abortion myself, I've had four miscarriages, and the one at 16 weeks was kind of unbearable for a few days. Because abortions are so restrictive, I couldn't access the medical care I wanted.

You can go to Planned Parenthood, but there's waiting lists and stuff. And they couldn't just get me in the next day. And that's not their fault. That's the way it is.

I think people think abortion is more convenient than it is. It's not convenient. It's not accessible. And even for people who want to have kids, it would be nice [for it] to be less restrictive so you can get [the procedure done at] any doctor's office.

— Emily, Fairfield

As a woman who's had two abortions when I was very young, let's make this about what it's really about: body sovereignty.

I really implore you to fight back against this crazy narrative that this is about having an abortion or not having an abortion. It is unequivocally not.

Make the discussion about what it really is: body sovereignty and the right to choose. By buying into this other narrative, you're simply strengthening the anti-choice movement.

— Anonymous

We need to keep talking about abortion openly to end the shame. The anti-abortion movement thrives on secrecy, stigma, and making you feel alone.

— Noelle

In 1972, weeks prior to my 18th birthday and high school graduation, I was unknowingly drugged by a fellow classmate while on a first date. He drove me to a familiar field near a winery and took advantage of my inability to move.

Nearly eight weeks later, via the county health department, I was able to secure an abortion. But due to the political climate of blaming the victim, I refused to name my assailant. As a result, I found the female staff who were able to explain that I'd been drugged more compassionate than the male doctors who treated me with disdain.

There were stories shared by other women in the post-surgery room that still stick with [me] — including several with large families who did not have the ability to support another child. I chose to have children after I was in a secure and loving relationship 20 years later, and I have no regrets.

— Anonymous

When I was 15 years old — this was way before Roe versus Wade — I got pregnant. My mother — and she was so supportive and loving — knew what this meant to me as a 15 year old. Of course, there were no safe legal abortions in the United States.

She had a friend — God love her friend, who just passed away about a month ago — who knew a doctor in Juarez, Mexico. So, I flew there with her friend. Her friend was so kind and loving with me and took me to this doctor that she knew ... in a dark back alley at about 10:30 at night. And she took me into this small little clinic. The lights, it was dark, but they were shining right on the bed. And this doctor had on a white coat, and he performed an abortion. And I lived. And that was terrifying for me. It was traumatic.

I don't want anybody to have to go through what I went through: having an unsafe, illegal abortion.

— Representative Barbara Lee

When I was 24, I was a fundamentalist Christian missionary and I was told I couldn't have sex until I was married. And that was very hard at 24. I didn't want to admit though that I was going to have sex, because that would have sinned against God. So instead of using contraceptives, we just went ahead and had sex. And of course I got pregnant.

I [was] determined to have an abortion. I'm still childless. I really wanted to have kids in my life, and yet I don't for a second — one second — feel badly about this abortion.

It was absolutely the right choice for me, for the guy I was with, for my family in the background. Like, what would they have done to deal with it? It just was not a good time to have a baby. It would have been horrible for that child.

Removing the guilt is so crucial, which is why I'm so glad we're telling our stories.

— Elizabeth, Oakland

I had an abortion at the age of 26. I was a practicing drug addict and alcoholic. There was no way I could have taken care of a baby. I couldn't take care of myself.

I did go on to change my life and completely turn it around and eventually have a family. But I never regretted that decision at all. And I have been able to counsel my son, who just became 20. He just became physically, intimately active last year. I was able to counsel him with his girlfriend on protection, and we’re very open about that.

And I just imagine that so many of those stories would change, if this right that we currently have is taken away.