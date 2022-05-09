KQED is a proud member of
Forum

Women Who Have Had Abortions Reflect on a World Without Roe

Marisa Lagos
at 10:00 AM
 (iStock)

The decision to terminate a pregnancy is rarely easy, and the reasons women choose abortions are varied. Some are already parents who don’t want another child. Some feel too young to become a parent. Some can’t bear to birth a child conceived in sexual violence. Some are afraid of the risks of pregnancy. And some, simply, don’t want to be pregnant. As Americans' nearly 50-year old constitutional right to an abortion approaches its probable end, we hear from women across the state who have chosen to terminate their pregnancies and what concerns them most about life in a post-Roe world.

Guests:

Carol King, long-time feminist activist; former national board member, National Organization for Women (NOW); former executive director, Michigan Abortion Rights Action League (now NARAL, Pro-Choice America).

Renee Bracey Sherman, founder and executive director, We Testify - an organization dedicated to the leadership and representation of people who have abortions.

Rana E. Barar, senior program manager, UCSF.

