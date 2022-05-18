The Troy McAlister Case Became a Flashpoint in the Drive to Recall SF DA Chesa Boudin. Should It Be?

A judge sentenced McAlister to five years, but released him at sentencing, citing the time he had already spent in jail awaiting trial, instead placing him on state parole for two years.

But within months, McAlister was back in trouble with the law. Between June and December, he was arrested five times by San Francisco police on suspicion of various property crimes, including driving stolen cars and burglary. In each incident, the DA’s office declined to file charges, saying they didn’t believe the cases brought by police were strong enough to secure a new conviction.

Instead, at least after the first four arrests, McAlister was referred back to his state parole agent. The fifth time, after a Dec. 20, 2020 arrest for driving a stolen car, no one contacted parole. Prosecutors instead sent an email to police, asking a sergeant to inform McAlister’s parole agent, but the sergeant was out of the office for the Christmas holiday and apparently didn't see it. McAlister was released on Dec. 23.

Six days later, on Dec. 29, Daly City Police received a report that McAlister had brandished a gun and stolen a car from a woman he was on a date with; she provided his address and name. Parole agents were notified, but no contact with McAlister seems to have been made by either police or parole officers.

Then, on Dec. 31, McAlister allegedly held up a bakery and stole its cash register, and is then believed to have sped through San Francisco in a stolen car, killing Abe and Platt.

The case against Boudin

Don Du Bain and Brooke Jenkins were both prosecutors in Boudin’s office before leaving to join the recall campaign against him. In an interview with KQED, they pointed to the spring 2020 plea deal with McAlister as a huge mistake, arguing that Boudin should have pursued a third strike and sent McAlister to prison for life.

“As a result of that — of striking all those other charges and prior convictions — he put Troy McAlister back on the street with no treatment, no counseling, nothing, just back on the street in a position where he was able to kill those two women,” Du Bain said. “I don't see what's reformist about simply releasing a defendant back on the street without any conditions other than he's placed on parole.”

Jenkins said that McAlister — who has long struggled with drug addiction, according to his attorneys — should have at least been required to attend treatment or have other release conditions under his plea deal.

“You needed to be looking at what were the circumstances that have gotten Troy McAlister into the system, right? What has led him down a path of eight or nine felony convictions in a short period of time?” she said. “It's not so much that Chesa decided to execute a plea deal. It's what deal he executed. …It needs to be one that's proportionate to your criminal history and your current crime, and it needs to also put you in a position not to re-offend.”

Jenkins also questioned why Boudin’s office repeatedly referred McAlister to parole instead of charging him with new crimes after his spate of arrests in 2020.

“Referring someone to parole and simply punting the ball isn't a good excuse, because if you have enough evidence to charge a brand-new case, that is your obligation as the district attorney. You don't get to turn a blind eye and punt to parole and say, ‘Oh, you know what, we'll just let you handle it,’ ” she said.

Boudin’s response

In a recent interview at a KQED Live event, Boudin said he was deeply saddened by what he called a “devastating tragedy.”

“I lay awake at night thinking, ‘What could we have done differently?’ ” he said.

Boudin noted that his office is now pursuing a litany of charges against McAlister for the Dec. 31 collision, including two counts of vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, along with at least seven other felonies. If convicted of any of the most serious charges, McAlister will almost certainly end up behind bars for life.

In a separate interview, DA spokesperson Rachel Marshall added that prosecutors didn’t feel they had enough evidence to convict McAlister in any of the cases presented by police in 2020. So, she said, the office repeatedly referred him to parole, whose agents can revoke parole and immediately hold someone in jail or prison for three to six months; or install an ankle monitor and other conditions.

Marshall added that parole agents are usually better suited to help people expediently receive the services and support they need, in part because they've already established relationships with them.

Boudin said the case exposed the holes in the process the DA’s office had long used to revoke someone’s parole — and prompted significant changes.

Now, he said, instead of simply referring parole revocation to the state parole agency when violations are detected — as the state has asked local prosecutors to do for at least the past decade — his prosecutors directly petition the court.

“When I took office, we had a policy that pre-dated me by about a decade, of respecting parole’s request not to file our own parole revocations,” Boudin said. “In other words, if somebody like Troy McAlister was arrested and we didn't have enough evidence or it wasn't a serious enough case to file charges against him, we would refer the case to parole and let them decide what to do. I really regret not questioning it before his case. Because what I saw was, parole wasn't getting the job done.”