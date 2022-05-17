COVID Boosters for Kids Ages 5-11 Could Be Approved This Week

So far, Pfizer's COVID vaccine is the only one that's been approved for use as a two-shot original vaccine series in children ages 5-11. Since Pfizer is also the vaccine that's in the approvals process for use as a booster for this age group, that means there's no question of whether to "mix and match" vaccines for a child's first vaccine series and for their booster (a question adults currently face when choosing their COVID booster).

When could boosters for kids age 5-11 be available?

The FDA's approval is the first step on the road to full federal approval of a vaccine. The good news: the process is continuing this week, and boosters could be available for kids age 5-11 in California by the weekend.

Now that the FDA has signed off on boosters for this age range, the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) will meet at 8 a.m Pacific Time on Thursday to make their recommendation. (The public can live-stream this meeting online.)

When they do, all that's left is for CDC Director Rochelle Walensky is to sign off on the advisory panel's recommendation. This could happen any time after the meeting on Thursday.

Whenever Dr. Walensky issues the CDC's approval, appointments for boosters for this age group could become available at Bay Area pharmacies very soon after. This is because pharmacies take their guidance from the federal level.

Other vaccination sites in the Bay Area, like county-run locations, will have to wait a little longer, for the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup to approve these boosters for kids ages 5 to 11. Once this group of scientists approve the FDA and CDC's decision, these boosters can roll out more widely across California (and also Nevada, Oregon and Washington).

Bookmark our guide to finding a COVID booster shot for when boosters are made available to kids ages 5-11.

Which children and adults are already eligible for a booster?

Children under the age of 5 are still not eligible for their first series of the COVID vaccine.

Children and young adults ages 12-17 have been eligible for a Pfizer booster shot since January 2022. The CDC recommends a first COVID booster shot for everyone age 12 and older.

A second booster shot is currently recommended for

Adults ages 50 years and older

People ages 12 years and older who are moderately or severely immunocompromised

People who got 2 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Find a booster shot near you.