COVID Boosters for Kids Ages 5-11 Could Be Approved This Week

Carly Severn
A medical assistant administers a COVID-19 vaccine to Remy, 6, while his mother holds his hand at the United in Health vaccine site in San Francisco's Mission District on Nov. 9, 2021. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

COVID vaccine boosters for kids ages 5-11 could be available in the Bay Area by this weekend – now that the Food and Drug Administration has officially kicked off the approvals process.

On Tuesday, the FDA  formally approved use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine booster for children ages 5-11. However, the FDA's approval is just the first step on the road to boosters for kids this week.

If approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, children ages 5-11 would be eligible for a Pfizer booster shot as long as they'd had their first two vaccine shots at least 5 months ago.

This means that to be eligible for a booster, a kid in this age group would have had their second shot in mid December, 2021. COVID vaccines were only made available to this age group on Nov. 2, 2021.

So far, Pfizer's COVID vaccine is the only one that's been approved for use as a two-shot original vaccine series in children ages 5-11. Since Pfizer is also the vaccine that's in the approvals process for use as a booster for this age group, that means there's no question of whether to "mix and match" vaccines for a child's first vaccine series and for their booster (a question adults currently face when choosing their COVID booster).

When could boosters for kids age 5-11 be available?

The FDA's approval is the first step on the road to full federal approval of a vaccine. The good news: the process is continuing this week, and boosters could be available for kids age 5-11 in California by the weekend.

Now that the FDA has signed off on boosters for this age range, the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) will meet at 8 a.m Pacific Time on Thursday to make their recommendation. (The public can live-stream this meeting online.)

When they do, all that's left is for CDC Director Rochelle Walensky is to sign off on the advisory panel's recommendation. This could happen any time after the meeting on Thursday.

Whenever Dr. Walensky issues the CDC's approval, appointments for boosters for this age group could become available at Bay Area pharmacies very soon after. This is because pharmacies take their guidance from the federal level.

Other vaccination sites in the Bay Area, like county-run locations, will have to wait a little longer, for the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup to approve these boosters for kids ages 5 to 11. Once this group of scientists approve the FDA and CDC's decision, these boosters can roll out more widely across California (and also Nevada, Oregon and Washington).

Bookmark our guide to finding a COVID booster shot for when boosters are made available to kids ages 5-11.

Which children and adults are already eligible for a booster?

Children under the age of 5 are still not eligible for their first series of the COVID vaccine.

Children and young adults ages 12-17 have been eligible for a Pfizer booster shot since January 2022. The CDC recommends a first COVID booster shot for everyone age 12 and older.

A second booster shot is currently recommended for

  • Adults ages 50 years and older
  • People ages 12 years and older who are moderately or severely immunocompromised
  • People who got 2 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Find a booster shot near you.

Why should kids age 5-11 get a COVID booster?

People 18 years old and younger currently account for 18.8% of COVID cases in California.

"While it has largely been the case that COVID-19 tends to be less severe in children than adults, the omicron wave has seen more kids getting sick with the disease and being hospitalized, and children may also experience longer term effects, even following initially mild disease," said FDA Commissioner Robert M. Califf, M.D.  in the FDA's announcement Tuesday.

Califf added that the FDA's authorization of boosters for this age group was "to provide continued protection against COVID-19," and that "vaccination continues to be the most effective way to prevent COVID-19 and its severe consequences."

Only 35% of children ages 5-11 in California have been fully vaccinated. Within this age group, the lowest vaccination rates are among Black and Latino children.

Low vaccination rates among California's children have been of concern to doctors for months, with experts pointing to misinformation about COVID vaccines as one reason for low vaccine numbers. The state says that from April 18 to April 24, 2022, unvaccinated people were 4.8 times more likely to get COVID than people who had received a vaccine booster shot.